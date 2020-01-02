Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls basketball team had a lethargic first half, but fortunately for the Bluejackets, they overcame it at the right time.
Hibbing went on a 21-8 run near the end of the first half, then the Bluejackets cruised to a 62-43 Iron Range Conference victory over International Falls Thursday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
After playing last Saturday, then not having practice for a couple of days, Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe kind of expected to see a slow start.
“We had a couple of days off,” LaCoe said. “We were supposed to practice on Monday, but that was cancelled. I figured it would be like that from what I saw in practice Thursday morning.
“It took awhile to get into it but at the end of the first half, it was a lot better than at the beginning of the game.”
Hibbing didn’t take its first lead until 6:40 remained in the first half when Fanci Williams scored, then Haley Hawkson made it a three-point game with a basket.
Jacie Clusiau went on a roll in the final four minutes of the half with nine points as the Bluejackets took a 31-21 lead.
It could have been better, but the same-old bug bit Hibbing — off-target shooting.
“We got a couple of easy buckets at the end of the first half,” LaCoe said. “We have to start knocking down shots. In the first seven minutes, we counted eight shots we missed from two-feet from the basket.
“That’s 16 points. You make a handful of those, you’re in better shape. When you’re making zero out of them, you’re making things hard on yourself. We’re making the game harder than it needs to be, but we’re seeing improvement. They’re getting it.”
Hibbing started the second half with a 8-2 run to make it 39-23, and from there, the Broncos tried valiently to climb back into the game, but the Bluejackets answered the bell every time International Falls made a run at them.
“We started knocking down some shots,” LaCoe said. “When he hit shots, we’re a tough team. On the defensive end, we moved to a zone, and that slowed them down a little bit. We went to a full-court press at the beginning of the second half, and we got some steals and easy buckets.
“That helps.”
The other thing Hibbing got was balanced scoring led by Hawkinson with 13. Reese Aune and Clusiau each had 11, and Williams and Kourtney Manning both had 10.
“That’s nice to see,” LaCoe said. “There’s been games when haven’t had anybody in double figures. To get five in double figures, I’ll take that any day.”
The Broncos were led by Chloe Sullivan with 16 points. Holly Wold had 14.
IF 21 22 — 43
HHS 31 31 — 62
International Falls: Dayton Busch 3, Holly Wold 14, Maddie Lowe 7, Anna Windels 3, Chloe Sullivan 16.
Hibbing: Reese Aune 11, Fanci Williams 10, Jacie Clusiau 11, Haley Hawkinson 13, Talia Carlson 1, Kourtney Manning 10, Nora Petrich 6.
Total Fouls: International Falls 17; Hibbing 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: International Falls 8-15; Hibbing 17-24; 3-pointers: Busch, Wold 3, Sullivan, Aune, Clusiau, Hawkinson.
