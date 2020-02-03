Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — With the rare opportunity to play at home, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team took advantage of the situation.
The Bluejackets put five players in double figures en route to a 98-25 Iron Range Conference victory over International Falls Monday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Tre Holmes led the way with 20 points. Ayden McDonald had 17, Mayson Brown 16, Parker Maki 14 and Hayden Verhel 12.
“This was a good test to see where we were at mentally,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “You can see how engaged you stay. That’s a positive of it. Our top seven or eight guys were connected to everything we were trying to do.
“We put some things in, even on the whiteboard prior to the game as far as offensive plays and execution. We did a good job with those. That’s all you can ask.”
Defensively, Hibbing held the Broncos to just 12 first-half points, then International Falls didn’t get their first basket until the 11:52 mark of the second half.
“We took advantage of our aggressiveness, getting them to back away a little bit,” McDonald said. “We ran the floor well, but it’s good to be home. It’s been a long time, and it will be a long time again.
“With the way our guys played and ran the floor, we’ve proved that we’ve had a tough schedule in January, and it carried over to our second game in February. We have two more this week. We have to keep rolling. We can’t sit back and settle for things. We have to keep pushing toward March.”
The Bluejackets can’t rest on their laurels as they have Greenway coming up today in a 7:15 p.m., Iron Range Conference contest at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
The Raiders have one of the top players in the area, Dylan DeChampeau, so it will be another strong test for Hibbing.
“With DeChampeau, his presence speaks for itself,” McDonald said. “He’s coming off being a little bit ill, but we’ll have our hands full with him. (Gordon) Skaar is a good shooter from the perimeter as well.
“I would expect it to be a battle, and hopefully, we take care of the ball, and limit what their top-two scorers do against us. That will be a key factor in how that game shakes out.”
The Broncos were led by Jace Hallin with 11 points.
IF 12 13 — 25
HHS 61 37 — 98
International Falls: Jace Hallin 11, Bryant Koenig 2, Cullen Rein 7, Jett Tomczak 5.
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 12, Mayson Brown 16, Tre Holmes 20, Parker Maki 14, Amari Manning 2, Joe Paver 2, Eli Erickson 4, Isaac Colbaugh 9, Ayden McDonald 17.
Total Fouls: International Falls 9; Hibbing 7; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: International Falls 5-8; Hibbing 6-8; 3-pointers: Hallin, Rein, Brown 4, Holmes 4, Colbaugh, McDonald.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm 47
Cook County 42
GRAND MARAIS — Jordan Temple had 18 points as the Bluestreaks beat the Vikings on the road Monday.
Tresa Baumgard finished with 15 points for Chisholm.
Paisley Smith and Ariana Poyirier each had 13 points
CHS 20 27 — 47
CC 24 18 — 42
Chisholm: Jordan Temple 18, Tresa Baumgard 15, Katie Pearson 8, Hannah Kne 4, Sofie Anderson 2.
Cook County: Makenzie Fairbanks 3, Alyssa Spry 4, Abbie Crawford 5, Paisley Smith 13, Katie Peck 4, Ariana Poyirier 13.
Total Fouls: Chisholm 13; Cook County 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Chisholm 12-26; Cook County 13-17; 3-pointers: Fairbanks, Crawford, Poyirier 3.
Boys Basketball
Virginia 99
Chisholm 72
CHISHOLM — Jayden Bernard hit for 37 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Blue Devils beat the Bluestreaks on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium Monday.
Kyle Williams chipped in with 16, Mason Carlson had 12 and Joe Hafdahl and Dan Squires both added 10.
Bryce Warner had 21 points to lead Chisholm. Jude Sundquist and Nate Wessman both added 13 points.
VHS 54 45 — 99
CHS 31 41 — 72
Virginia: Joe Hafdahl 10, Logan Nordby 2, Nick Peters 2, Alex Engrav 2, Dan Squires 10, Jack Toman 6, Jayden Bernard 37, Mason Carlson 12, Gavin Dahl 2, Kyle Williams 16.
Chisholm: Marcus Durham 3, Dillon Splinter 4, Jude Sundquist 13, Nate Wessman13, July Abernathy 8, Sean Fleming 2, Noah Sundquist 2, Dan Rusten 6, Bryce Warner 21.
Total Fouls: Virginia 8; Chisholm 6. Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Virginia 4-5; Chisholm 4-7; 3-pointers: Halfdahl 2, Toman 2, Bernard 5, Durham, Jude Sundquist, Wessman 3, Warner 3.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 69
Floodwood 25
CHERRY — Jessa Schroetter had 16 to lead the Tigers past the Polar Bears at home Monday.
Also hitting double figures for Cherry were Karlee Grondahl with 13 and Kate Peterson 11.
Floodwood was led by Darby Autio with eight points. Tamera Lundstrom had five.
FHS 15 10 — 25
CHS 32 37 — 69
Floodwood: Imijyn Thompson 3, Haley Bergin 3, Preslie Kjoberg 2, Heather Striowski 4, Tamera Lundstrom 5, Darby Autio 8.
Cherry: Katie Peterson 11, Lauren Staples 5, Karlee Grondahl 13, Danielle Clement 5, Kacie Zganjar 2, Kaelynn Kudis 7, Jessa Schroetter 16.
Total Fouls: Floodwood 13; Cherry 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Floodwood 5-10; Cherry 9-18; 3-pointers: Thompson, Autio, Staples, Grondahl, Clement, Kudis.
