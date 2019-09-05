HIBBING — So far in three games, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team hasn’t been able to strike first in any of the contests.
That means the Bluejackets have been playing catch up in all of their games.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Joe Edman is hoping his team can get on the board first today when they host Duluth Denfeld, beginning at 4 p.m., at Vic Power Field.
Edman has been stressing that to his team, so he’s hoping that sinks in against the Hunters.
“We haven’t struck first, but they seem to pick their heads up quite a bit if we were to strike first,” Edman said. “That will help especially if we’re able to turn that energy into another goal. That’s what we’ve been telling them.”
The Bluejackets did play their best game of the season in a 3-1 double-overtime loss to Hermantown on Tuesday.
Edman believes this team is close to putting together a complete game.
“Looking at the game footage of our last game, the team got a good chance to see the mistakes they were making,” Edman said. “They were getting a different perspective seeing it on a projector than from the field.
“They were getting a coaches perspective. A lot of it is due to endurance, making it through 60 to 70 minutes.”
When it comes to conditioning, Edman is taking a different approach to that this season.
“Coaches try to pound that into their heads early on, but that can cause more injuries if you go hard that first week of practice,” Edman said. “I’ll ramp up my practices as the year goes on.
“Our athletic training staff supports that because of the injuries she’s seen. She’s agreeing that that’s a good plan. It’s rough to get into shape that quickly for what the sport requires.”
As for the Hunters, Edman knows they’re well coached.
“They have an experienced coach, who has been with the league for quite some time,” he said. “He is our section rep, and he’s been a good mentor for a lot of coaches. As a team, they have some experienced players, but they did lose a few players last year.
“Now, he has five or six seniors. It’ll be a tough matchup between our speed and toughness vs. their size and age. It’ll be a close game again.”
Edman said playing smart defense will be a key to the game.
“Our outside defense needs to pick up their players threatening the outside running lanes,” Edman said. “They have to keep their heads on a swivel.”
And, if and when Hibbing/Chisholm gets a lead, it has to ramp up its play, which is something the Bluejackets didn’t do against the Hawks after they tied it 1-1.
“We didn’t pick up our intensity once we equalized the game,” Edman said. “We have to match what comes back from the other team. We need to hit a higher gear to get a victory. We can’t play the same game if it’s 1-1 or 1-0.
“Part of that made them play scared. We have to keep playing at the same level. When we found out we were going to overtime, we weren’t ready for that, and we made some mistakes.”
