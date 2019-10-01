Hibbing Daily Tribune
VIRGINIA — When it came down to it, the Hibbing High School girls tennis team was a little too young.
The Bluejackets, who had beaten Andover 4-3 on Saturday, saw the tables turned on themselves Tuesday when the Huskies came away with a 5-2 Section 7AA first-round win at the Quad Cities Tennis Center to end Hibbing’s season.
It was disappointing, according to Bluejacket coach Gary Conda, but he knew that only four players had any extensive playoff action, so there were a lot of rookies taking part in their first section action.
“It was a year of growing,” Conda said. “We had quite a mix of young ones, and even inexperience at the senior level. It felt like a young team. We just couldn’t quite get over the hump.
“We got better, no doubt, but we never quite found that next level.”
Hibbing’s two wins came at fourth singles where Claire Rewertz beat Ashley Gustafon 6-2, 6-2, and first doubles where Allie Bussey and Maddie Rewertz won 6-4, 6-0 lver Jordyn Abyad and Julia Lysne.
“For Claire, that’s a good way to end the season for her,” Conda said. “I probably should have had her playing more singles throughout the year. She ran down a lot of balls, and got some good gets.”
“Allie and Maddie, that’s a good combination. They took care of business. All we can do now is gear up for individuals.”
Andover got a first-singles win by Peyton Hemp over Abigail Sullivan, 6-4, 6-3; a second-singles win by Jamie Nelson over Annika Lundell, 6-3, 6-1; and third-singles win by Uyen (Tina) Tran over Megan Bussey, 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 6-2.
“Megan, that was a battle,” Conda said. “She lost the tiebreaker, then was able to win the second set. That third sent went on forever. She put her full effort into it. I was hoping to sweep the doubles, and that didn’t happen.
“We lost two close doubles matches. It wasn’t meant to be.”
At second doubles, Morghan Locken and Emily Amundson beat Mercedes Furin and Alayna Miller, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2); and at third doubles, Alaina Aarness and Madelynn Jurgenson downed Kasey Jo Renskers and Maggie Zieske 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
“Their (Renskers and Zieske) serves left them in the end again,” Conda said. “It was tight. It came down to a shot or two, and I suppose part of it was nerves. We couldn’t overcome it.
“At second doubles, we were up 5-0 in the second set, but they couldn’t close it out.”
Andover 5, Hibbing 2
Singles: No. 1 — Peyton Hemp, A, def. Abigail Sullivan, 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 — Jamie Nelson, A, def. Annika Lundell, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 — Uyen (Tina) Tran, A, def. Megan Bussey, 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 6-2; No. 4 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Ashley Gustafson, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 — Allie Bussey-Maddie Rewertz, H, def. Jordyn Abyad-Julia Lysne, 6-4, 6-0; No. 2 — Morghan Locken-Emily Amundson, A, def. Mercedes Furin-Alayna Miller, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2); No. 3 — Alaina Aarness-Madelynn Jurgenson, A, def. Kasey Jo Renskers-Maggie Zieske, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Volleyball
Chisholm 3
International Falls 0
CHISHOLM — The Chisholm Bluestreaks defeated the International Falls Broncos 3-0, 25-16, 25-12 and 25-20 Tuesday night in the Bob McDonald gymnasium in Chisholm.
Abby Thompson lead the Bluestreaks with 18 kills, followed by Tiahna Brayton with three and Jordan Temple with two. Thompson also recorded 14 digs, one block and 4 ace service in the game. Temple finished the game with 28 set assists, one block, eight digs and one ace serve. Brayton also had 14 digs and gave the Blustreaks two ace serves.
Nashauk-Keewatin 3
Northeast Range 0
NASHWAUK — The Spartan volleyball team beat Northeast Range in three sets Tuesday night in Nashwuak. Nashwauk-Keewatin won 25-19, 25-17 and 25-12 en route to their 3-0 victory.
Leading the Spartans in kills was Addie Gangl with nine, followed by Graci Williams with six. Halie Nash recorded five aces and Taylor Williams had three aces in the game. Misty Bozich lead the Spartans with 14 assists.
Northeast Range was lead Maude Lenz who had seven kills and nine digs. Natalie Nalmark recorded five kills and ten digs. Jenna Smith ended the game with 19 digs, and Lara Podersay finished with 14 set assists.
