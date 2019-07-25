BEN ROMSAAS
MESABI DAILY NEWS
VIRGINIA — “We are not going to just change for the sake of change.”
Those were the words of Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski when he was officially named the new OC for the team this past January.
First-year head coach Matt Anderson has now adopted that same mantra with the Virginia football team as his team and staff all come together for the first time for a three-day mini-camp this week.
With a new head coach and new systems and schemes coming at the players, Anderson and his staff hope the three-day camp can help get his guys motivated for the 2019 season.
“This is kind of a little carrot in front of the horse,” Anderson said Wednesday at Virginia’s practice field. “We want to show the kids what we’re going to be doing. I want to entice them and I want them to be here having fun doing new things.”
As a new head coach, Anderson says he wants to get ahead of the game when it comes to energizing his team.
“I just felt like getting the kids here before the season was super important just to get them excited for football again. We’re trying to make it fun. That’s what football should be.”
Besides making the game of football fun, Anderson wanted to expose his players to as much as possible and to see what sticks before the first day of official practice on Aug. 12.
“For us as coaches, we have to throw everything we can at these kids and see what sticks. Then we can gauge ourselves and se if we need to take it back in or if we can move forward.”
Players at the camp received some insight into what the upcoming offense and defense will look like for the Blue Devils, but also took part in some drills, old and new, that’ll keep them on their toes and reaffirm their fundamentals.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” Anderson explained. “It’s basic stuff right now; things that we’re going to learn the first couple days of real practice. But if we have a leg up on it now then we don’t need to spend as much time on it once we get there in camp.”
With summer being a busy time for athletes, not everyone planning on joining the team could make it. That’s just fine according to Anderson because it creates the opportunity for some players to help coach their teammates on things once the season starts.
“The benefit of this is that we’re not going to be teaching a million kids a brand new concept once camp rolls around. We’ll only be teaching the ones that couldn’t make it here and now a lot of their teammates already have that knowledge and can help them out.”
There’s more to football than just X’s and O’s and the new coach understands that as well, taking an up-front approach to communication with his players.
“We have some guys in bigger positions on the team that have maybe some bigger voices so I think it’s important for them to see that all of us as coaches are on board with what we’re talking about. We’ve been running a captains table as well, implementing some of our culture beforehand. The captains, the guys the other kids already trust are going to be huge in getting the rest of their teammates on board with what we’re doing.”
Part of that culture is making the players comfortable as well as helping them find their role within the team. Throughout the camp, music can be heard playing over the practice field while the team does drills or receives instruction. Anderson notes that this is completely intentional with the type of culture they want to build.
“It’s fun to have things like the music blaring. It gets the kids into it. You can walk around and you’ll just see kids dancing and having fun. It feels less restricted when they feel like they can be themselves and that’s important.”
Due to a new culture within the team, shake ups can be expected. The rookie head coach just helps that the kids will learn to adapt and come together when they need to.
“As coaches, one of the hardest parts is helping every player find their niche. We want every kid to have a role. Some kids might fight that role or it might take some time getting used to it but at the same time, when they come here they should feel welcomed and they should feel like they’re a part of the team. We just want an atmosphere that is completely welcoming.”
That also extends to the classroom, according to Anderson, as many coaches on the staff can be found all around Virginia High School throughout the school year.
“We have a lot of teachers as coaches which is actually kind of rare in this day and age,” Anderson said. “So we have the benefit of being around these kids all the time. We can be there to be a shoulder to cry on or just be an ear to talk to when they need someone. We want open communication and I think that’s a completely attainable thing.”
With the first mini-camp wrapping up today, Anderson hopes that the summer practices can be expanded upon a few seasons down the road.
“Us as coaches have been doing to do this all summer. Maybe we can get it to a point over the next couple seasons to do a once a week type of thing or maybe it’s something the kids pick up on their own without the coaches having to initiate it.”
Change is knocking on the front door of the Blue Devils and even though he’s a first-year head coach, Anderson is excited about what the team has shown him so far.
“The kids that are here are our leaders and they’ve just had great attitudes so far. I can tell they’re going to be ready to roll once the season starts.”
