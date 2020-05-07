HIBBING — When the cross country season ended, so did Noah Anderson’s career as Hibbing High School runner
The Bluejacket senior got a little emotional over that, but he also knew he had one more season to run with his friends — track season.
Anderson could hardly wait until March to get back with his high-school family.
When practice started on March 9, Anderson reunited with his cross country buddies on the Hibbing track team, and all was well, at least for one week.
That’s when everything got taken away from Anderson when the season was suspended on March 16, then just a few days later, his senior track season was shut down completely due to COVID-19.
Anderson is coping with that decision as well as could be expected, but he’s missing out on the friendships he developed while running track as a Bluejacket.
“I was pumped for track,” Anderson said. “I was excited to be with all of the guys and girls again from the cross country team, and all of my friends from track.”
He was also glad to be getting active again, but that first week of practice was a grind.
“It hurt because I wasn’t in shape,” Anderson said. “I took the off-season off. I took the colder months off and stayed inside instead of working out like I should have. I got some things done on some occasions, like going out for a two-mile jog, but not very often.
“The first day was easy, but it progressively got harder. I was excited for those first few meets. I was wondering what was going to happen.”
That’s when the rumors started flying about the suspending the season, at least for a little while.
“We didn’t see it coming at first,” Anderson said. “Mr. Plese walked in one day and said, ‘We’re probably going to have some down time for practice for a few weeks, and no meets either.
“He told us we would skip all of the indoor meets because of the close proximity, but we would still have a season.”
That’s when reality hit when the stay at home quarantine was put into place.
“I was hoping we’d be back in no time, but it struck us more and more when it got suspended,” Anderson said. “That’s when canceling the season hit me like a train. Something was getting ripped from me.
“It was my last season to enjoy, and now, it’s gone. It bummed me out when I found out I wasn’t coming back at all.”
There was no time for a grieving process.
“I wasn’t necessarily sad when cross country ended because I was waiting for the track season to end,” Anderson said. “That’s when I could be sad. I didn’t feel like that was my last final race.
“I had the chance to wait a few more months for that.”
Now, it’s over, but just about every day, Anderson will see something that brings back memories of what could have been.
“When I’m outside, I see people I would usually see in track if I’m out for a walk or a jog,” Anderson said. “That’s when I get that sad feeling. I could have been hanging out with them at meets and stuff.
“I miss communicating with the coaches, and I miss the meets. We were like a family. That’s what this team was. I miss talking to everyone, getting tips and telling people how they can be better and stuff.”
To occupy his time, Anderson is completing his school work, and he’s working two jobs, one at McDonald’s and the other at a nursing home, but not even that can erase the memories he’s not getting this season.
“I don’t think anything can replace this lost season,” Anderson said. “It’s all done. You never know when it can be taken away from you.”
Anderson, who will attend Lake Superior College next fall, said he’s handling the online schooling just fine, but he has more homework than he did before the school shut down. He said his GPA has actually been better during the shut down, but he’s hoping his class can have some kind of graduation ceremony.
“Other schools around the area have figured out what they’re doing, but we haven’t heard much of what we’re doing,” Anderson said. “I know Ms. Fawkes is open to suggestions, so I hope we can have some form of ceremony, a regular one or some other way.
“I don’t want my diploma just handed to me without a ceremony.”
