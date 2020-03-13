NASHWAUK — It was supposed to be the pinnacle game of the season for the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team.
The Spartans were set to take on North Woods for the Section 7A title Friday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena, with a state-tournament berth on the line.
Nashwauk-Keewatin hasn’t been to state for 16 seasons, and a victory over the Grizzlies would have ended that drought.
The game was going to be played with a limited fan base due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Then on game day at 10:45 a.m., Spartan coach Kyle Giorgi got a phone call that threw a curveball at him and his team.
The Minnesota State High School League had already cancelled the girls state tournament, and this time, the boys state tourney and section games were also being cancelled.
It was a big blow for Nashwauk-Keewatin, which had 25 victories this season and was on the verge of punching a ticket to the Class A Tournament.
Needless to say, the news was heartbreaking for the coach and the players.
“It’s difficult,” Giorgi said. “My heart goes out to the players, especially the seniors, who have put so much time and effort in to have this opportunity, to play in a section championship game, with the hopes of making it to the tournament.
“To have that cut short is really disheartening.”
After the phone call, Giorgi immediately went to work on informing his players.
“I wanted to get the team together so they could hear it from me and not see it on social media,” Giorgi said. “I called the players down, and I was able to meet with them. There was some shock and disappointment.”
Jager Nash, who is one of the seniors, wasn’t expecting what he actually heard.
“I was thinking we weren’t going to be allowed to have spectators, but when he told us the game was cancelled, there was mixed emotions,” Nash said. “I was sad and mad. It was frustrating to end my senior year like that.
“We worked hard to get to where we were and to have it end like that, it was frustrating. We were ready for it. This was something we worked hard for over the last four years. It was heartbreaking.”
Giorgi said the room got emotional.
“There was a bit of silence in the room, then that moved to tears,” Giorgi said. “Individually, when I was able to go around and have a few words with them and give the seniors a hug to tell them how proud I was of them, that was emotional.
“A lot of the guys were frustrated and upset. They wanted to play so badly. It was a lot for them to take in. The seniors… They didn’t realize they wouldn’t be putting on that jersey one more time, and be playing with their teammates again.”
Giorgi, obviously, was more disappointed for his team than himself.
“This is one of the hardest working bunch of kids I’ve been around,” Giorgi said. “Not only during the season, but in the offseason, from the weight room, to putting up extra shots and all of the games put in during the summer.
“It was hours upon hours of work to try and reach our ultimate goal. We were close to obtaining it. To be so close makes it that much more difficult.”
With no champion being crowned, there’s always going to be one unanswered question.
“The way that it’s ending is unlike any other,” Giorgi said. “There’s so much emotion. You might be sad if you lost, but now it’s like, “What if?” You’ll wonder what could’ve been.”
To take some of the sting out of the decision, the school got together to hold a pep fest, which was originally scheduled for the day, then the players suited up and played an intrasquad scrimmage.
“They handled it well,” Giorgi said. “Just being out there together and having kids cheering them on, it helped them get through the day, and hopefully, cope with this a little bit more.”
There will never be any closure to the 2019-20 season for Nash and fellow senior Spencer Engel.
“It will stick with them forever,” Giorgi said. “They will always wonder about it. For the other guys, who knows? It’s hard to say. Hopefully, this will serve as motivation to get another chance at this, especially for the seniors who got this opportunity taken from them.
“There is that aspect of it. They will never have that opportunity for this experience. You can’t replace that with anything.”
Nash put it more succinctly.
“It’s a bummer,” he said. “We were the top two teams in the section, and now we’re not going to know who was actually the best.”
