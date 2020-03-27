HIBBING — Last fall, Hibbing High School junior Joe Allison hooked up with the Northern Voyagers to play some fall hockey.
The team, which had players from Greenway, Duluth East, Warroad, Sartell, East Grand Forks, Moorhead and Thief River Falls, had tryouts on July 17, and Allison found out his fate in late August.
The team, which didn’t hold one practice, would play 23 games, with the Voyagers winning 18 games and tying two.
The season lasted right up until the high school season started in November, then the players went their separate ways.
Right after the state tournament, the team got back together for a five team tournament, with the winner advancing to Nationals in California, from April 1-6.
The Voyagers would go on to win the Gopher State Tournament giving them that opportunity, then the coronavirus (COVID-19) hit, and all of those plans went for naught.
It was disappointing, to say the least, but Allison was happy to be a part of a team that earned the right to advance to Nationals.
“I thought I should have made the team because I did well at the tryout,” Allison said. “I was happy to make the team. At the time, I didn’t know how big it was going to be. Now, I realize how important it was because we made it to the Nationals.
“It was a lot of fun. We took the season lightly, not too seriously, and we just played hockey. We had fun out there and ended up winning a lot of games. We played hard, but we also had a lot of fun.”
Without the practices, Allison said the team chemistry wasn’t where it was supposed to be.
“That first weekend we played together, it was a struggle,” Allison said. “We didn’t know each other. Once we started to get to know each other, it became a really good team. We moved the puck well.
“We were the only team that played the body. We had low-scoring games. We played good defense.”
That experience was good for Allison.
“I became a much-better player,” he said. “I gained a lot of confidence with the puck and making plays. The speed of the game, I feel like I got faster with that, too.”
Allison used that experience when Hibbing/Chisholm started its season in November, and he was actually named one of the captains of the team.
Once the Bluejackets’ season ended, then the state tournament ended, Allison was back with the Voyagers, who took part in that Gopher State Tournament in the second week of March.
While there, the Voyagers won four-straight games to earn the right to travel to Nationals.
“It was a lot of fun,” Allison asid. “It was one more time to play some hockey, have fun and win some games.”
The prize was the Nationals, then that got wiped out due to the virus.
“ We were all excited to go
there and win it,” Allison said. “There’s not a lot of Tier II teams better than us, but when the NBA season was canceled, I saw all of the USA hockey championships were canceled, too.
“I was bummed out. Obviously, I wish we could go play, but we have to stay inside until everything flattens out, until people aren’t getting sick. It’s disappointing, but what can you do.”
The team has still been communicating on social media, but one subject doesn’t come up.
“We haven’t talked about not going to Nationals,” Allison said. “We joke around in a team group chat. I’m not sure if I’ll play with them again, but if I do, it’ll be a lot of fun. It was a lot of fun, a good experience.
“It gave us a chance to gain some exposure and play a lot of hockey.”
Allison was supposed to be getting ready to start Bluejacket baseball practice, but during week one of the season, which consisted mainly of throwing and getting in shape, he came down with strep throat.
Now, Allison’s baseball season is in jeopardy, too.
“I was anxious to get in there that second week, but when that was canceled, I was disappointed,” Allison said. “Now, we’re not exactly sure we’re going to have a season.”
