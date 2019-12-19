MESABI DAILY NEWS
EVELETH — Surrounded by her family and coaches, Eveleth-Gilbert senior Mollie Albrecht set a course for the continuation of her golf career Thursday.
Accomplishing a goal she’s had in mind since she was a freshman, Albrecht signed her National Letter of Intent to play golf for Division II Bemidji State University.
What fueled her decision to sign on with the Beavers? Albrecht says just about everything felt right when she visited the BSU campus.
“I enjoyed just about everything when I visited the school,” Albrecht said Thursday at Eveleth-Gilbert High School. “The distance from there and home is nice, the golf team was very fun to meet and they were super nice. The facilities are really good and it just felt like a fun, good place to be.”
Albrecht plans to major in accounting while she attends Bemidji State.
Since the ninth grade, Albrecht says she’s always had aspirations to continue her golf career past high school. The four-time state qualifier says she set her eyes on Division II and got her wish when the offers started coming in.
“I made it a goal for myself probably around freshman year. I always talked about it with my father and my brother and I was hoping for Division II this whole time.
“I think I would’ve felt bad if I stopped playing after high school. If I didn’t decide to play in college, I feel like I would’ve regretted it.”
Albrecht’s older brother, Sam, currently plays golf for the University of Wisconsin-Superior and was a big part of her attachment to the sport from a young age, according to their father Len.
“I started both of them when they were three years old but she didn’t really take to it at first,” Albrecht’s father said. “She picked it up again around fifth grade and she started hitting it farther and was parring holes and she kind of created a monster after that. She couldn’t get enough of golf after that.”
Albrecht says her brother signing to play college golf also gave her the extra push to continue with the sport after high school.
“I can tell that my brother definitely loves playing in college and it made me want to keep playing even more,” Mollie said. “He’s having such a great time and has been playing so well so it’s given me a little more of a push to keep playing.”
A state tournament level swimmer as well, Albrecht says her two high school sports have complimented each other well over the years.
“People don’t often think of the strength you need to play golf, but swimming definitely builds you up in ways that helps with that. Core strength, shoulders, everything; swimming takes care of that. I also like that both are mental sports, as well, and I think I thrive there.”
Albrecht’s coach, Cathy Larson, agreed that the senior’s mental game is a large part of what attracted colleges to her.
“The strongest part of her game is her mental game,” Larson said. “That she’s so solid on the course and stays so calm is amazing. She knows what she’s capable of and always plays within herself and any college coach is going to be lucky to have that on their team.”
Her senior season of high school golf a few months away, Larson believes Albrecht and her teammate Taya Kwiatkowski will be the pair to beat when it comes to Section 7AA.
“We’re hoping to get both of them to state for their fifth year in a row. I think she and Taya are the players to beat in our section and they’ve worked hard for many years to get to where they are right now. As long as they play the way that they are capable of and stay calm and mentally focused, I think they can both be contenders and go for medals at state this year.”
Albrecht herself is hopeful for a state medal, as well as the top eight finish that goes along with it.
“Medaling at state is 100% my goal this year,” Albrecht said. “If it happens, I’ll be happy but I’m not going to be super distraught if I don’t get there in my last year.”
Making the commitment official on Thursday, Larson says the signing ceremony meant a lot to her as a coach and a lot to the school as Eveleth-Gilbert will soon combine with Virginia in the coming years.
“This is a really big moment for her and for me as a coach and for us as a team,” Larson said. “I’m a little emotional about it actually. I’ve been coaching for 32 years and this is the first time I’ve gotten to participate in a ceremony like this and it just means a lot to see it happen.”
“It’s almost like closing the Golden Bear golf era. Something as exciting as this is a great way to do it and it’s great as a coach to see her continue to succeed as a player.”
For Albrecht, she looks forward to her senior season, but knows even more excitement isn’t too far away.
“I love playing the game. The support I have around me with my family and my coach and my friends is just awesome. I’m glad I get to continue playing after high school.”
