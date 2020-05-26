HIBBING — Gracie Gabardi loves sports, but she also has another passion — baking.
The Hibbing High School senior was planning on running track this spring, but she’s spent more time in the kitchen than on the track.
That’s because COVID-19 wiped out her senior season of track, so she’s had more time to bake.
If push came to shove, Gabardi would prefer to be at Cheever Field, mingling with her track friends and coaches.
“I was looking forward to my senior year and being with my friends and coaches,” Gabardi said. “They’ve been so nice to me, and they’ve been there supporting me. I wanted to spend my spring with them.”
As it turned out, Gabardi didn’t get to spend any time with her team.
“I left for Arizona on the (March 12) and when I came back, everything was crazy,” Gabardi said. “When I left it wasn’t anything like when I came back. My parents wouldn’t have let me go if corona was as big of a deal as it was."
Gabardi did get to participate in her figure-skating show, and she was looking forward to that trip.
“I had a good time down there,” Gabardi said. “It was warm, but I didn’t know it was going to be my last week of school, and my last week of sports. When I came home, the Monday and Tuesday practices had both been canceled. I was eager and excited to start my spring season.
“Track always kept me in good shape for my other sports. I wasn’t going to be able to do that ever again. I was sad. I couldn’t believe my senior year was coming to an end so fast. I had hoped that we would be back.”
Gabardi wasn’t the only one who held out hope.
“I remember talking to my teachers in the hallway as we were cleaning out our lockers,” Gabardi said. “Ms. Warner said, ‘See you at the end of April.’ The end of April came, and I was still at home.
“I’m missing both school and track a lot. My senior year has been taken away from me. I didn’t know that was going to happen. It hit me hard. I didn’t shed any tears, but emotionally, it was tough.”
With the cancellation of both school and sports, Gabardi needed something to do to fill that void. Enter baking.
“I’ve been doing a lot of that,” she said. “I enjoy baking. It’s fun decorating the cakes and stuff. Some people order from me when I bake cakes. I’m also hanging out with my family, and going on walks with my mom and dog.”
Gabardi said she hasn’t been thinking about track too much, but she was grateful when her coaches showed their respect for her career by parading in front of her house.
“They came to see me, and my dad had to wake me up,” she said. “They were on my front lawn, every single coach. They made it a point to come and see me. It was bittersweet.
“It was nice to see them. It was important to me, and they were sorry that I didn’t get my last season. I just took things for granted, especially the first few months of school. Everyone talks about how much fun prom and graduation were going to be, but I didn’t see this coming. I held out hope, then it all got taken away from me.”
Gabardi said she will be attending the University of Minnesota-Duluth next fall, and she wants to get involved with their figure skating club.
As far as graduation goes, after the virtual drive through, Gabardi said she’ll have a drive-by graduation party. What will she be handing out?
“Cupcakes,” she said.
