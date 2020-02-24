MORA — The Hibbing High School wrestling had three individual advance to state at the Section 7AA Individual Meet held Friday and Saturday at the Mora High School Gymnasium.
Bluejacket junior David Platt won the title at 138 pounds, while Jagger Greenwood won the title at 182.
Langston Nash also advanced to state at 195, winning a true-second match to get there.
At 138, Platt received a first-round bye, then he pinned Erik Sundquist of Virginia Area at 20 seconds.
In the finals, Platt beat Michael Rothfork of Foley 9-8.
Greenwood received a first-round bye at 182, then defeated Joel Preston of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson by fall at 1:34 in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Greenwood defeated Kaden Olsen of Princeton 6-5, then in the finals, Greenwood won a 2-1 decision over Dom Adams of Mora.
At 195, Nash won by fall at 1:20 over Collin Varrett of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson.
In the semifinals, Nash defeated Tanner Grangruth of Mora 9-5, but in the finals, Hunter Gorecki of Foley pinned Nash at 1:11.
The senior didn’t have to wrestle a true-second match, so he advanced to state.
Other Hibbing results were as follows:
106 — Ethan Roy lost his first-round match by decision as Austin Linder of Milaca-Faith Christian won 9-7.
Roy received a bye in the first consolation-round match, then he was defeated 12-2 by Cyler Ruhoff of Foley in his second consolation match.
113 — Gabe Martin lost his quarterfinal match to Avery Nelson of Mora by fall at 1:04, then he lost by fall at :37 to Tanner Morlan of Grand Rapids.
match by fall at 3:52 to Cole Gmahl of Mora, then he received a bye in his first consolation-round match.
In his second consolation match, Herr lost a 5-4 decision to Dylan Marciulonius of Cloquet/Esko/Carlton.
126 — Josh Cannata won his first-round match by fall at 2:51 over Aydan Mattson of Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, but he fell to Connor Gmahl of Mora by fall at 3:19 in the quarterfinals.
In his first consolation-round match, Cannata came away with a fall at :24 over Chase Van Donsel of Milaca-Faith Christian, then he beat Zach Wilke of Grand Rapids 6-4 in his second consolation-round match.
In the consolation semifinals, Zak McPee of Proctor/Hermantown won by tech fall, 15-0 at 4:59.
132 — Bryson Larrabee lost his quarterfinal match to Cole Rudinitski of Foley by fall at 1:08, then he received a bye in his first consolation-round match.
Larrabee came back to win his next match by fall at 3:22 over Jack Nord of Milaca-Faith Christian.
In the consolation semifinals, Larrabee lost a 9-4 decision to Griffin Fjeld of Cloquet-Esko/Carlton.
Larrabee would place sixth, losing the fifth-place match to Rudnitski 4-0.
145 — Cooper Hendrickson won his first-round match over Cael Sjodin of Mora by fall at 3:04, then in the quarterfinals, Hendrickson fell by technical fall, 22-7, 2:00 to Zack Wells of Princeton.
In the consolation round, Hendrickson defeated Carter Wilson of Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenay by fall at 2:00, but he fell to Cayden Lehman of Grand Rapids by technical fall, 16-0, at 5:07.
In the seventh-place match, Hendrickson lost to Damion Torgerson of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson by decision.
152 — Owen Hendrickson lost his first-round match to Jacob Burress of Virginia Area by an 11-5 decision.
Hendrickson received a bye in the consolation round, then he pinned Hunter Bockoven of Milaca-Faith Christian at 3:01.
In his third consolation match, Hendrickson pinned Jacob Lindahl of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson at 2:26.
In the consolation semifinals, Hendrickson lost to Zeb Wehr of Cloquet/Esko/Carlton by the score of 15-2.
Hendrickson would go on to place fifth with a 7-4 win over Nathan Nelson of Mora.
160 — Jack Bautch lost his quarterfinal-round match to Ian Hanson of Milaca-Faith Christian by fall at :40.
Bautch then lost to Parker Voss of Mora by a 9-4 decision.
170 — Ian Larrabee had a first-round bye, then he lost to Tyler Prebeck of Grand Rapids by tech fall, 15-0, at 5:39.
Larrabee had a bye in his consolation-round match, then he pinned Dyllon Adams of Mora at 4:24.
In the consolation semifinals, Larrabee was pinned by Tim Johnson of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson at 1:17.
In his fifth place match, Larrabee beat Zach Marshall of Princeton due to injury time.
285 — Christopher Tureson lost a major decision to Jeb Wimmer of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson 13-3, then he pinned Joss Parantala of Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway at :56 in his first consolation-round match.
In the consolation semifinals, Tureson lost by fall to Jackson Berry of Princeton at 3:18, but the Bluejacket senior would place fifth as he pinned Dominick Wuehrich of Grand Rapids at 1:45.
