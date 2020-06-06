HIBBING — As the clock was counting down in the 2006 Section 7AAA championship game, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team was anticipating a trip to the state tournament.
Then with .3 seconds showing, the whistle blew when a foul was committed, but nobody on the Bluejackets bench could hear it because the noise in the gymnasium was deafening.
In all of the excitement, Hibbing was called for a technical foul because the Bluejacket bench players had entered the court of play.
Needless to say, that didn’t turn out well, and Hibbing would eventually lose to the Hawks in overtime, so that trip to the state tournament was taken away from the Bluejackets.
The 2007 team consisted of nine seniors Nikki Klinck, Nicole Nyberg, Amber Brant, Jodi Schmitz, Lindsay Jacobson, Stacy Burdick, Hannah Miesbauer, Stevie Pelkey and Kelly Manney.
Breanna Chamernick, Ashli Helstrom, Courtney Marschalk, Misa Matetich, Molly Stenstrom, Beth Marklowitz, Kate Lange, Cook and Nyberg were the underclassmen.
Having nine seniors was a good problem to have, but Schmitz was wondering how he could keep them all happy.
He called a meeting before that season, and he laid that out on the line.
“Those girls had been together from the fifth- and sixth-grades,” Schmitz said. “Everyone was a multiple-sport player, and they were all on the honor roll. I asked the question, ‘How can you possibly keep everyone happy and be a contributor when only five can start?’”
Miesbauer stepped up and gave the perfect answer.
“Hannah said, ‘Coach, by playing hard in practice and making Alia work. It’s doing everything in practice to make the starters better,’” Schmitz said. “That’s the kind of kids we had that year.”
How close was the team?
“That was the atmosphere we had,” Jodi Schmitz said. “We weren’t jealous of each other. I wasn’t starting, but I wasn’t jealous knowing that in practice that If I worked hard, I was making the person I was playing against (Klinck) better.
“If she was playing hard, she made my defense better. We played off of those strengths.”
The team is still close.
“Those girls are still my best friends,” Nicole Nyberg said. “We’ve had Zoom-video chats to stay in touch even though we live miles apart.”
It didn’t take too much to motivate that team.
After that soul-crushing loss to the Hawks, Hibbing used that as a springboard going into the 2006-07 season.
With that in mind, the Bluejackets set out to right the injustice that befelled the team the year before.
“That was heartbreaking, and none of us will forget that,” Melissa Nyberg said. “There’s no words to describe how horrible it was. I felt bad for the seniors (Emma Jaynes, Diana Lister and Anna Matetich). It deflated all of us.
“That has stayed with everybody for years, but it was a huge motivating factor for that next year, especially the seniors. They wanted it more.”
It definitely rubbed Cook the wrong way.
“It never goes away,” Cook said. “When anybody brings up Hermantown, that gives me nightmares as to how something like that happens? That’s one of my worst moments of my life in sports.
“That next year, we had our sights set on taking down Hermantown to get what we deserved in 2006.”
“All summer, all fall, all winter we worked hard, and we were motivated because of what happened,” said Hibbing coach Doug Schmitz. “From the minute that game was over, we wanted another crack at getting back to the section championship game.”
As is usually the case, nothing is guaranteed.
That 2006 team was loaded with talent, and even though the Bluejackets lost only three players, getting back to the section finals wasn’t a given.
“We all wanted it, and nothing was going to stop us, but we didn’t have Anna, Diana or Emma,” Schmitz said. “I didn’t think we had it in us because we lost some games along the way, but we played to our strengths.
“We were driving each other. We put our noses down, and we got to work.”
The key to that, according to Nicole Nyberg, was the teams’ defense.
“I distinctly remember our full-court press, and how we all moved like a giant amoeba,” Nicole Nyberg said. “We had so many steals and points from that press because everyone knew where everyone else was going to be. We were a true definition of a team.
“Everyone knew their role. We had great leadership, we worked hard and we loved and trusted each other.”
Hibbing cruised through the regular season with a 25-4 mark, but once the playoffs hit.
The Bluejackets drew Duluth Denfeld in the 7AAA quarterfinals, and they rolled over the Hunters.
Next up was Grand Rapids.
Jodi Schmitz had an uneasy feeling the day before that contest.
“We had a horrible practice the day before the game,” Jodi Schmitz said. “I had a bad feeling because things weren’t going well.”
Hibbing might have caught the biggest break of the season on game day.
The Bluejackets got a weather reprieve.
“It snowed on the day of the game, and we didn’t play,” Jodi Schmitz said. “At our next practice, we had a good one, then we kicked them. “It was a perfect storm,”
Hibbing had another reason to advance into the finals.
“Knowing the section finals were at the memorial building, it was only a block away from our gym,” Jodi Schmitz said. “It felt like things were falling into place for us. We were like, ‘Wow, how is this working out in our favor?’”
———
Hibbing wanted to see Hermantown again to exact some revenge, but that’s not how it played out.
The Bluejackets got Duluth East, which was led by Natalie Rickert.
Cook was assigned to defend the 6-foot-6-inch post of the Greyhounds.
“That was fun,” Cook said. “I liked the idea that she was bigger than me. That motivated me to do well against her, even though she was five inches taller than me. It was a great game.”
Duluth East did have the Bluejackets’ number that season, winning by 15 points on Jan. 16.
There was no way Hibbing was going to take a back-door seat to the Greyhounds.
“We were ready,” Cook said. “We had a lot on our shoulders from the previous year. We didn’t care that they had beat us once. We wanted that one.”
That game was the highlight of Chamernick’s career.
“Hands down, my best memory was beating East in the section championship game at the memorial building,” Chamernick said. “They had beaten us earlier in the year, and we knew this was going to be a tough game.
“They were seeded No. 1. That felt so good. They had that tall post player, who made Alia look small.”
On game day, Schmitz held a shoot-around, and that’s where he offered up his game plan against the Greyhounds.
He huddled the team together and told them what he wanted them to do.
“He told us what our roles were going to be,” Jodi Schmitz said. “I will never forget that conversation. He told everyone on the bench to support each other and cheer each other on.
“He told us what we were going to do, so we played off of that.”
Jodi Schmitz played one of the best games of her career against the Greyhounds.
“My shooting was good,” Schmitz said. “I made a few 3-pointers. We had also practiced getting the ball inside to Alia. I’d would bring the ball up the court and through the defense. When you do something so many times, it becomes muscle memory.
“I also knew the end was coming. I wasn’t going to play college basketball. I had put all of this work in my entire life, playing with these girls and my dad. I was mentally focused. I wanted it. I tried to play as smart as I could. I didn’t want to be a player I wasn’t.”
It wasn’t necessarily home-court advantage, but playing in Hibbing help the Bluejackets’ cause.
“That was such a great feeling,” Melissa Nyberg said. “The whole team came together during that game.”
The Bluejackets put it all together on that night, beating Duluth East in what Coach Schmitz would call Hibbing’s season of redemption.
“There’s nothing else to describe winning the section championship when you’re not expected to win it,” Melissa Nyberg said. “We came out fired up. It was unbelievable. I’ll never forget being able to cut down that net.
“Growing up, I was watching other teams do it. To do it yourself, it was a big deal at the time.”
Chamernick had high praise for Schmitz.
“He went from coaching men’s basketball for years, then to us women,” Chamernick said. “To this day, Doug is the best basketball coach I had. He taught us so much about the game.
“It was astonishing how knowledgeable he was about the game. His great coaching staff helped us get to state my junior year.”
At state, Hibbing took on DeLaSalle in the quarterfinals.
The Bluejackets fell to the Islanders. There were no consolation-round games at that time, so Hibbing’s season came to an end.
“We hadn’t seen an in-your-face defense like they ran,” Cook said. “We weren’t ready for that. It was a fast-paced, full-court press game. We watched tapes on it, but we hadn’t seen it live.”
“It was a sad day when our season ended,” Melissa Nyberg said. “There’s always the hotel-room stories, but we’ll keep that between us girls.”
It was a magical season for the Bluejackets that culminated in more than just a state-tournament appearance.
“I believe memories and experiences shape who you are,” Miesbauer said. “We learned how to play the game of basketball together, and we achieved goals like going to state. The real gift was the friendships that were formed.
“All of the seniors I graduated with are still my best friends today. We went to each other’s weddings, celebrated the births of our children and we even went through the hard times like the passing of Coach Dick Varichak and his wife Noka. We became a family, and we still are today. I would take that over a championship medal any day.”
