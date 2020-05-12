HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys hockey team won the 1952 state title, but after that, the state-tournament well ran dry.
Try as they could, the Bluejackets couldn’t crack that barrier as International Falls, Greenway and Eveleth dominated the area.
In 1967, Hibbing finally ended the drought.
The team would lose to Greenway in the Section 7 finals, but the Bluejackets went through the backdoor in Section 3 to advance to state.
———
Playing on that team were Andy Micheletti, Carey Perell, Mark Barbato, Dennis Fearing, Robert Collyard, Ronald Olson, Gary Osborne, William Baldrica, Nick Novak, William Techar, Richard Oothoudt, Richard Mlaker, Frank Spanish, John Sellars, John Baratto and Charles “Babe” Glumack.
———
Getting to state was a long time coming for Hibbing, which put that 15-year dry spell in the rearview mirror.
“That was the greatest deal ever,” Micheletti said. “We came close so many times, but it was either International Falls or Eveleth going. My brother Tom lost three years in a row to Falls, and never got a chance to play at state.
“My other brothers and I got to play in state. When we went, that was fantastic. After that, everybody went for a while.”
Did Micheletti feel bad for his older brother?
“No,” he said with a laugh.
———
Something unique happened when Coach Perpich put his line combinations together that year.
The first line consisted of seniors Baldrica, Barbato and Collyard.
They were nicknamed the Mafia Line.
Baratto, Mlaker and Osborne, who were all juniors, made up the second line, and on the third line, which was made up of all sophomores included, Techar, Spanish and Novak.
They were nicknamed the Baby Line.
———
Once those lines were put together, Perpich needed a goaltender.
Pat Milinovich was supposed to be the starter, but he broke his leg in the final quarter of the football season, and he was lost for the year.
One day at practice, Perpich was watching his defensemen fire pucks on net. One of those players was Micheletti.
“I was one of the biggest guys around, and we were shooting at the goalie,” Micheletti said. “George comes up to me and says, “Micheletti, do you want to get the puck to the net faster?’ I said, ‘Yeah.” He said, ‘Put a stamp on it and put it in the mailbox.’
“I wasn’t going to make it as a defenseman. There were pads there, so I put them on. They had Dick Bizal working with me. He worked me to death.”
That move surprised Baldrica, but he saw first hand how hard Bizal pushed the new netminder.
“I didn’t think Andy was a goalie until that year,” Baldrica said. “I know Bill Olson and Dick worked Andy hard in practice every day. Dick pounded the heck out of him with shot after shot.
“He was good, and he got better. He didn’t fear anything. He didn’t care where the puck hit him, as long as it hit him, but I prayed for Andy in every practice.”
Collyard was also surprised as to how well Micheletti played.
“He did well,” Collyard said. “He was good enough for us to win the section, but I did feel bad for Pat because he had a good chance of getting a scholarship.”
———
That hard work paid off.
After a 9-2 loss to East Grand Forks, Hibbing had a game coming up against Eveleth. Perpich made the decision to go with Micheletti even though he didn’t have any experience.
“George said, ‘You’re starting,’” Micheletti said. “I didn’t even have goalie skates. I shut them out and from then on, we made it to the state tournament. Bizal worked me so much.
“He wouldn’t let me go home and eat supper. George or Bill would come down and say, ‘Let him go home.’ It worked out good enough, so I can’t thank them enough. It was a great experience to be a starting goaltending and end up at state. That was cool.”
———
John Perpich was just a freshman at the time, but he got called up to the varsity team at the end of the season.
He was competing against Collyard, Baldrica and Barbato, the guys he grew up idolizing.
“I was fortunate enough to be on the team,” Perpich said. “It was exciting getting to play at tournament time. This team had a chance to win it, and that made it exciting.”
Even as a freshman, Perpich knew he had to up his game.
“I had to start raising the bar as to what some of those seniors could do,” Perpich said. “I had to set the bar higher moving forward. When I found out that I was playing against those guys every day in practice, that made me better.
“It’s what I needed to do to get to another level.”
———
How was it being a freshman on a senior- and junior-dominated team?
“There wasn’t any hazing, but there were a lot of different tricks they would play on you in the locker room,” Perpich said. “You could easily misplace stuff, and they misplaced it for you, especially when you’re a freshman.
“I would be looking for a skate, and it would be in the shower. That was a part of the drill, and the guys got a good laugh out of it.”
———
It was never easy getting out of Section 7 because there was one team standing in the way — International Falls.
“Nobody could beat the Falls back then,” Collyard said. “When they lost their big guns, Sheehy and Amidon, when we were seniors, that was our goal. We wanted to get down there, and it made for quite the experience.
“Now, it’s something to look back on. It was such a big thing for all our friends and parents. They loved it.”
Micheletti said he had the pleasure of playing against a lot of talented hockey players, including Mike Antonovich and Henry Boucha, but one player was heads-and-tails better than them all.
“They were all great players, but the one player I thought was better than all of them was Bobby,” Micheletti said. “That line was something to see.”
———
Collyard, Baldrica and Barbato made for a dazzling line combination.
“We had played together since Bantams,” Collyard said. “We understood what we were doing. Billy was a good player, and Mark was a good scorer. We just clicked. That’s what happens when you know what you’re doing.
“We had a bunch of good guys that played well.”
———
The Broncos may have been down, but there was another fly in the ointment for Hibbing — Greenway.
During that season, Hibbing played the Raiders five times. They tied once, but Greenway won the other four games by one goal each.
“We were even teams,” Collyard said. “Their goalie was good. Our goalie was good. That was quite the deal, quite the rivalry, two even teams that couldn’t get an advantage on each other.
“We knew we were in for a game every time we played each other. We played them so many times that we knew what to expect. I got to know some of those guys when I would go into Bovey every once in a while.”
Baldrica concurred.
“We were competitive with them,” Baldrica said. “We had some good battles with them. They had some good players, and their best players were younger.”
The Raiders had the likes of Kenny Lawson, Antonovich and Bill Joy, who was their goalie.
“We were the two best teams that year,” Baldrica said. “We had great games. It was always fun to play them. I never thought they were better than us, but losing four times… They always beat us.”
Micheletti keeps getting reminded of that every once in a while.
“My cousin, Mike Barle, played on that team,” Micheletti said. “He never lets me forget about it.”
———
One of those losses to Greenway in the section finals, 1-0 in overtime.
Micheletti thought Hibbing had Greenway beat, but the breaks went against the Bluejackets.
“The game was tied 0-0, with a couple of minutes left in the third,” Micheletti said. “One of their guys came down the ice, and took a shot. I made the save, but he slid into my goalie pads.”
According to Micheletti, that player acted like he was injured.
In the meantime, Barbato took the puck down the ice and scored what appeared to be the winning goal.
“They called it off, and they ended up beating us,” Micheletti said. “I met that guy at my uncle’s funeral, and he said, ‘I didn’t fake it.’ I said, ‘How do you get hurt sliding into a goalies’ pads?’ I gave him a lot of grief.”
Collyard said, “I found out later that it was a lie.”
———
The Bluejackets would get a second chance to advance by beating Thief River Falls in Virginia, 7-2, for the Section 3 title.
Baldrica gives Collyard all the credit for getting that team to state.
“He was, by far, better than anybody on the team,” Baldrica said. “He carried us. We had a good line that kept us in a lot of games, but he carried the whole team. That’s why we were good.”
Baldrica also credits Collyard for making him a better hockey player.
Collyard would go on to play at Colorado College, which is where Baldrica played his college hockey.
He played on the same line with Collyard on the Tigers.
“I had played with him since I was in the eighth-grade,” Baldrica said. “I was never the best on the team. I was fortunate to play with him. In college, he was one of the top 10 or 15 players for two or three years. In high school, he was better than everyone else.”
Bill Techar concurred.
“Collyard was the best hockey player that I ever played with on any team I played on, even through college,” Techar said. “He carried our team.”
———
At state, Hibbing ran into Greenway, and once again, the Raiders won by a goal, 4-3.
The Bluejackets were up 2-0 at one point, but the Raiders battled back to take a 3-2 lead.
Hibbing would tie it 3-3 late, but Greenway scored on the ensuing faceoff, just 15 seconds later, to advance into the state finals.
“They were the bane of my existence,” Micheletti said with a chuckle. “In college, their goalie played at St. Mary’s, while I played at Gustavus. I beat him every time for four years.”
———
The Bluejackets placed third that season, beating North St. Paul.
“Thinking back, it would have been nice to see that game with Greenway go into overtime,” Collyard said. “We scored late, then they scored a little later. It was a letdown to get that close at the end of the period like that.”
———
The Raiders would beat St. Paul Johnson 4-2 in the finals.
In the hotel afterwards, Techar’s parents were in an elevator, along with players from both of those teams.
As the story goes, “One of the St. Paul Johnson players said, ‘You know what? At least we’re the second best team in the state,’” Techar recounted his parents telling him. “One of the Greenway players looked at them and said, ‘No, you aren’t the second best team in the state. Hibbing is the second best team in the state.’
“It was a tremendous rivalry, but everyone respected each other. There was a mutual admiration for both teams.”
———
For Perpich, he went from the eighth-grade and playing on Saturdays in the memorial arena to playing in the state tournament as a freshman.
“Our idea of a family vacation was going to the state for three days,” Perpich said. “Being a part of a team and walking out on that ice, that was an eye-opener, seeing how the tournament was run and being in that hotel setting.”
———
Something unusual happened to Micheletti while he was being interviewed by Lou Nanne.
The Crusher, who was in All-Star wrestling at the time, asked him if he could borrow a goalie stick while Micheletti was doing that interview.
“He was doing a commercial at the same time, so he asked me if he could use a goalie stick,” Micheletti said. “I gave him one of my practice sticks, and he used it for a long time.
“When I went to the Milwaukee Admirals, he was still carrying that stick around.”
———
That experience was the best part of Micheletti’s high-school career.
“Those were fun times,” Micheletti said. “It was a dream come true for me. I didn’t think it was possible that could happen for me. We had a great group of guys. It’s hard to describe the feeling of going to state because Hibbing hadn’t been there in 15 years.
“We earned our way into the tournament.”
