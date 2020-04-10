HIBBING — In the history of Hibbing High School softball, no Bluejacket team has made it to the state tournament.
Hibbing came close with Gary Milani (two times) and Mike Thyen (once) at the helm of the team, with pitchers Jen Walto (twice) and Kristy Rudberg, but the Bluejackets couldn’t get over the hump.
When the 2020 season started in March, current Hibbing coach Bryan Terzich was hoping that drought would end.
He had the pitching, the offense and defense to break the dry spell, then the coronavirus hit and that wiped out the season.
Now, a lot of what ifs can be thrown around, but Terzich was sure that this team had the chance to win the 7AAA title.
“Having gone through this, there were all of the components of a successful team,” Terzich said. “We had a little bit of experience and age with the seniors and the juniors. This was a good group of talented girls.
“I would be kidding you if I said that Aune Boben and Madison Lampton wouldn’t have been a big part of our season as far as pitching goes.”
Teams can live and die with their pitching, and this season, Boben, who is an eighth-grader, and Lampton, who is a senior, would have given Terzich two solid starters on the pitching rubber.
“Watching Aune and Madison pitch, there were some good things there,” Terzich said. “There’s a lot of kids that put a lot of time into it. This was the group that was going to break the ceiling and get to the state tournament for the first time in the history of the school.
“It was all about their attitude. It was a great attitude. I kind of sensed that everybody was pulling their weight, putting it out there. That’s what drives you. That’s how you play better.”
Terzich said the one area he had to strengthen was on the defensive side of the ball.
“The hitting and pitching were there, but the defensive part of it, that was hard,” Terzich said. “My recipe for success was working the defense. If we didn’t kill ourselves defensively — giving up a run here or there or making an error here or there — we would have been successful. Our order, one through nine would have been good, and our outfield play would have been solid, too.”
Terzich even beefed up his schedule to make sure his team had to compete every time it stepped out on the field, but all of that went for naught when COVID-19 wiped out the season, at least so far.
“That was a sad day for everybody in the state and country,” Terzich said. “We saw it coming, but I was hopeful going into March 9 that we could potentially do this. With each passing day, it got clearer and clearer that it wasn’t going to happen.
“Meghan (Hibbing athletic director Meghan Potter) was in contact with us every day. You would hear the rumors, and you knew where this was heading. It’s disappointing, especially for the seniors. They have to miss out on a year of high-school softball.”
But it’s more than that, according to Terzich.
“This is an important part of their development and growth,” he said. “This is supposed to make you a better person. When you leave high school and go on to college, you can go back and learn from these experiences.
“That’s what they’re missing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.