HIBBING — Noah Vinopal likes baseball so much that he wants to go on to college and continue to play the sport.
His development had been coming along quite nicely, then a wrench got thrown into the works.
Vinopal, like many of his other fellow seniors across the state, had their seasons’ canceled due to the pandemic.
That won’t stop Vinopal from playing collegiate baseball, but it does hamper his development because he’s not getting that senior season under his belt.
“I was bummed that my final season of high school was cut short, but I’m still going to move on in my career,” Vinopal said. “Right now, it’s going to come down to who puts in the most work this summer to push themselves over the edge for that next level,”
What hurts worse than missing the season is the kind of impact the Bluejackets may have had in Section 7AAA.
“Our team had a chance at going far in the playoffs, and making it to state,” Vinopal said. “We had a talented group of juniors, and deeper pitching than last year.”
Vinopal was a part of that pitching staff along with Jacob Stahl, Evan Vinopal, Mayson Brown, Brody Niskanen, Isaac Colbaugh and Payton Forer.
That’s 180 degrees different than last year’s team.
“In baseball, you have to throw strikes,” Vinopal said. “Last year, we didn’t have as many arms as we wanted. Now that those younger kids have moved up, we had more of them that could throw strikes in an efficient manner.”
Having this high-school season cancelled didn’t come as a surprise to Vinopal. He could see the writing on the wall.
“I was skeptical to start with,” he said. “Schools were already closing, along with the colleges. Talking with the teachers, they knew it was coming.”
Hibbing, and Vinopal, did get one week of conditioning practice in. Vinopal went about his business as if there was going to be a season.
“I’m always intense at practice, but everything was thrown off,” Vinopal said. “It wasn’t like a regular practice. Everybody was either here or there. We did what we could, but it was more hectic with all of this crazy stuff going on right now.”
Vinopal was at home the day word got out that everything was shut down.
I was sitting in the living room when I got a remind from the coaches saying we’re postponed,” Vinopal said. “That’s when I first found out about it. I was hoping things would blow over, or it wasn’t as dramatic as they said it was.
“I was still hoping we’d have a senior season of baseball. It didn’t happen.”
To keep his mind occupied, Vinopal has been working at the B&B Meat Market in Cloquet, but he still picks up his glove on occasion.
“I’ll throw a baseball around with my friends or my brothers,” Vinopal said. “I will continue to enjoy the game like I always do. I will continue to be active, but I do think about it every day, especially when I’m not busy.
“I think that I could be playing baseball right now.”
Vinopal will attend Hibbing Community College next season, and he will suit up for Bobby DeNucci. After that, he will either attend the College of St. Scholastica or the University of Mary to continue his baseball and schooling careers.
“I’m looking forward to traveling, if we can travel,” Vinopal said. “As for now, I’m not overthinking things. I’m tuning out the little things that need to blow over for now.”
