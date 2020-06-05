HIBBING — This was supposed to be Travis Erickson’s time to shine.
The Hibbing High School senior was going to have an impact on the 2020 Bluejacket baseball team.
Erickson was looking forward to the challenge, but all of that got ripped away when COVID-19 took center stage, canceling all high school, college and professional sporting activities.
All Erickson can do is imagine what may have happened had the season played through to fruition.
“It’s extremely sad,” Erickson said. “I was going to play quite a bit. A couple of years ago, I got a job and didn’t play, but last year, there were other players who played before me.
“Coach (Jay) Wetzel told me I would play this year. Now, I can’t play. I don’t know how to describe that feeling. It’s one of the worst things that’s happened to me. I was so excited to get back on the field and start hitting some baseballs.”
Erickson did attend that first week of practice, which was all conditioning drills, but as that week progressed, so did the signs of not having a season.
“We got regular notifications right away that said the baseball season was going to be postponed,” Erickson said. “They told us to work on our arms by using the arm bands they gave us to stay in shape.
“We kept getting updates to stay in shape in the hopes that we'd be on the field.”
Then came the message from Hibbing principal Mike Finco that the spring-sports season was canceled.
“It was depressing,” Erickson said. “I almost didn’t believe it was happening, but after a few weeks, it became real. It hit me hard. I was getting my chance to play baseball in my last year with all of the boys on the team.
“It was my senior year in baseball with a good team.”
Not playing was hard, but not knowing how this team could have done made it harder to accept.
“I honestly thought we were going to be a good team,” Erickson said. “I think we could have gone far into the playoffs. We had a few good pitchers, and quite a few good hitters. I thought we were going to have a good year.”
Like most of his fellow seniors, Erickson tried to stay busy. He was going to the Hibbing Community College baseball field to play with his friends and family.
Erickson has also been working at Lowe’s.
“That has been keeping me busy,” Erickson said. “I don’t have time to think about the stuff I’m missing out on right now, although there are still moments when I do.”
Erickson said he’ll attend HCC this fall in the electrician’s program.
As for sports.
“Honestly, I’m so ready to move on with my life,” he said. “I’m excited and sad knowing that I’ll never play on a good team and compete with other schools again. I’ll try to get on some softball or baseball teams, so I can do that.”
