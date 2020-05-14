HIBBING — Was this the year the Hibbing High School girls softball team was going to make some noise in Section 7AAA?
According to senior Madison Lampton, it was, but the Bluejackets didn’t get that chance when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and canceled all spring sports.
Now, Hibbing is left with a big ‘What if?’
There was no doubt in Lampton’s mind that Hibbing was ready to take off in a new direction.
“I was looking forward to having another year with the girls that I had played with in U8 and U10,” Lampton said. “We had a lot of hope at the end of last year. It was looking good, and we wanted to carry that over to this year.
“We wanted to continue on and get farther in the playoffs than we had for the last six years. It has been a struggle over the last few years.”
Lampton was doing her part. Even though she played basketball, Lampton still found time to put in a little pitching practice to get ready for the season.
“I was at gym pitching when we didn’t have a game,” Lampton said. “I was also working on my hitting.”
Her mother, Michelle, was a pitcher, so she had the perfect teacher in the offseason.
“She’s helped me a lot,” Lampton said. “She taught me all of my pitching stuff. She helped me with my changeup, and anything that needed to be fixed. It was looking good going into the season.
“That makes it more disappointing. I put in so much work, and I didn’t get to show it.”
When practice started on March 9, Lampton was sick, so she missed opening day. She returned Tuesday, then she attended the state high school girls basketball tournament the next three days.
That’s where Lampton found out that there might not be a season.
“We didn’t hear much on that Wednesday, then Thursday, they were going to play the games with no spectators,” Lampton said. “On Friday, they canceled it and that’s when it got real.
“We saw people wearing masks, washing their hands and using hand sanitizer. That’s when everything started changing.”
Even so, Lampton tried to remain positive.
“I was hoping there would be a season and that school wouldn’t be canceled, but in the back of my mind, I knew that the school would be closed and the softball season wasn’t going to happen,” she said. “All of that work wasn’t going to matter anymore.
“I was letdown. I really felt that more people were buying into the program, and we were coming together as a team. We didn’t get to prove that we had put in the time. It’s sad.”
All of that work won’t go for naught. She’s not getting to perform for the Bluejackets, but Lampton plans on attending Bemidji State University next year. She will try out for the Beavers’ softball team.
“I’ve been working out at home, lifting weights and doing some hitting,” Lampton said.
For now, Lampton is working at Erbert & Gerbert’s, which has kept her mind off of softball this spring.
“I don’t let it get to me,” she said. “At this point, I can’t do anything about it. I try to stay busy and not think about it too much.”
As for graduation, Lampton has been looking forward to some sort of ceremony, but nothing has been carved in stone just yet.
“We haven’t heard anything, but that would be a bigger letdown,” Lampton said. “I’ve been looking forward to that since I was little. We had been thinking about a graduation party and what to do with it.
“That might not happen in a traditional way. It’s crazy. We feel ripped off at this point.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.