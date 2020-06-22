DEER RIVER — Ten years ago, the Deer River High School baseball team earned its first-ever section championship the hard way.
Thanks to its deep pitching staff, Deer River was able to come through the loser’s bracket of the 2010 Section 7A Baseball Tournament to claim its first section title. It was a good time for the Warrior baseball program as Deer River would make two more state tournament appearances in the next five years.
It also was also the culmination of a long coaching career for Deer River head baseball coach Jim Erzar, who had been a coach in the program since 1976, and the head coach of the Warriors since 1982. When Deer River made its opening appearance at state 10 years ago, it was also the first state team for Erzar, who would retire a few years later among the top 20 in Minnesota history in high school baseball coaching victories.
2010 Section 7A Tournament
Looking back a decade, Erzar said it was a long and tough battle for the Warriors in the Section 7A Tournament as it was loaded with solid teams. He said there is no doubt that Deer River’s deep and quality pitching staff was the difference maker.
“We had four games in two days and Cody Willis did a great job in throwing 10 innings,” said Erzar. “Then Eythan Stangland came in and finished it up for us that day. It was a great job by our whole team.”
Members of the Warrior team that season were Lance Latvala, Bert Smith, Damon Benham, Erik Lind, Travis Schultz, Nick Schimek, Jack Carter, Cody Willis, Eythan Stangland, Luke Benson, Cole Knudson, Travis Kane, Kenny Benham and Ty Vickerman.
Coaches along with Erzar were Jim Thompson, Mike Fairbanks and Ara Anderson. Kari DeYoung served as the statistician for the squad.
“It took a long time to build the program and these kids were a product of that,” Erzar explained. “We took our lumps for awhile but the kids kept getting better and better as a team. The kids were committed to play.”
Travis Kane was an important piece for the Warriors that season and he said the team knew what it took to reach the championship game after being there during the 2009 section tournament.
“It was a great run,” Kane said. “We had a lot of good pitching. We worked very hard in the preseason to make sure we were strengthening our arms. We pitched very well in the section tournament and we got timely hitting which was key.
“We were such a tight-knit team and we had played baseball together ever since we were 5 and 6 years old. We were out on the baseball field every chance we got.”
Deer River was seeded fifth out of 11 teams in the North Subsection as it lost close games to Chisholm and Cherry during the regular season. Ely, Nashwauk-Keewatin, Cherry and Chisholm all were seeded ahead of the Warriors.
The Warriors won their first three games of the tournament in a 28-hour span beating a higher-seeded Chisholm team 14-1 in five innings and then topping AlBrook – the No. 1 seed from the South Subsection – by a 4-2 score. The Warriors then popped Northland-Remer 11-0 as Deer River and Floodwood were the two undefeated teams in the tourney.
From there, the Warriors had to win it the hard way when they lost to Floodwood 5-3 in the undefeated game. Deer River then came back to top Cherry 5-3 as Lucas Benson was winning pitcher behind a strong Warrior defense. Ty Vickerman and Travis Kane each had two hits to lead the offensive attack. That put Deer River into the championship bracket where it had to beat Floodwood twice for a state tourney berth.
In the first game, Deer River left little doubt who would win the game as it battered the Polar Bears 12-4. The Warriors pounded out 10 hits and took advantage of 10 Floodwood walks. Kane had a bases-loaded triple and Benson was 4-for-5 with three RBIs for Deer River. Cody Willis pitched the distance for the Warriors for the win.
In the championship game, Willis pitched three innings – to finish with 10 innings on the day – and Eythan Stangland shut out the Polar Bears in the final four innings as Deer River won 6-3.
Damon Benham hit his only home run of the season – a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning – to provide the key hit for Deer River.
“We had a lot of great moments in the tournament but that one was really good,” Erzar said of Benham’s grand slam. “It was the bottom of the sixth and we are down 3-2 when he hit the home run.”
Erzar said the Warriors entered the tournament playing well.
“We finished the regular season real strong with six nice wins and then we had a good start in the tournament,” said Erzar. “AlBrook had a 16-2 record and we had to beat them in order to get into the double-elimination portion of the tournament. That was a big win for us.”
Erzar said the Deer River pitching staff was comprised of four tough pitchers who could stymie any lineup. The ace of the staff was sophomore Stangland while Willis, Kane and Benson, who also was the catcher for the Warriors, also saw extensive mound action during the season. Benson had a 1.74 ERA and threw 44.3 innings for Deer River while Kane threw 45.3 innings (3.86 ERA), Stangland, 46.6 innings (2.55 ERA), and Willis, 43 innings (3.09 ERA).
“Stangland would face most of the tough teams,” Erzar said of the left-hander. “We had to use every one of our pitchers to get through the tournament. It worked out really well. We had a nice defensive team too and I don’t think you can win without having a good defensive team. We had a nice, solid team.”
Offensively, Damon Benham hit .494 for the Warriors that year with 29 RBIs while Benson ripped the ball at a .429 clip.
Erzar said it was a great feeling for him personally to get a team to state after so many years at the helm.
“It was just a great feeling finally to have the feeling that we were very successful on the field,” Erzar said.
Kane said Floodwood had a good team that season led by a pair of brothers who led it both on the mound and at the plate.
“We had to battle and persevere against Floodwood but we were able to beat them,” said Kane. “A lot of our guys were able to get big hits late in games for us to keep it going. It was unbelievable when we won. That’s something that you dreamed about as a little kid and working your way up, to get into the state tournament.
“Jim Erzar had been around for a long time and he knew what to do in the situations that we got into and was able to coach us really well. But the section title was unbelievable; you never expect it but we worked hard throughout the year and we were able to put together a good run.”
