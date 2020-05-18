EVELETH — The 2020 spring baseball season was set to be a special one for the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.
Things changed, however, when the Minnesota State High School League canceled the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It still doesn’t look like their will be baseball any time soon as the summer American Legion season has also been canceled, leaving Post 138 without summer ball.
Jamie Lindseth, coach of both the high school and Legion teams, expected this year’s stretch of baseball to be strong for Eveleth-Gilbert, making the cancellation hurt that much more.
“Where we left off last year on the big run that we had, it left our kids as hungry as we’d ever seen them as coaches,” Lindseth said Monday in a telephone interview. “I saw young men on our team being recruited and wanting to go to the next level. I saw our guys hitting the weight room and doing all those extra things that coaches know make a good program.
“From top to bottom, eighth graders to seniors, us coaches had never seen anything like. Everyone was pushing each others, young kids were pairing up with old kids to get better. Guys were going harder than ever on conditioning. You could tell they weren’t just getting by. We had a sense that they wanted to be great.”
The Golden Bears got through their first week of practice, a new period of time set aside by the MSHSL for arm care and conditioning, but that’s as far as they got as the things were quickly put on hold back in March.
March 16-17 was set to he be the last two days of practice before schools switched over to a distance learning model on Wednesday, March 18. Those two days never even got off the ground as higher ups told Eveleth-Gilbert teams to not practice at all those two days.
“The kids never even got a chance to say goodbye,” Lindseth said. “They struggled to understand why this was all happening and some kids might not still completely get it. But it’s terrible for the coaches, the parents, the refs and most importantly for the players.”
Lindseth says there are still some good things looking forward, including the post-high school careers of his two seniors: Andrew Hakly and son Zach Lindseth.
Zach Lindseth has already signed with Bemidji State University and hopes to start playing next year. Coach Lindseth says Hakly is being recruited by many schools from Division-III, NAIA and junior college levels.
“I believe Zach is still narrowing down his offers,” Coach Lindseth said. “But for those two guys to get a chance to keep playing after high school is an amazing opportunity for the both of them.”
With no organized baseball on the docket until next spring, Lindseth says he wants to help his athletes as much as he’s allowed to while they can’t play. Most importantly, however, is taking care of school while it’s still in session.
“I told them, first and foremost, let’s get through this challenge with distance learning. Let’s get through that first and then we’ll think about staying in shape as much as you can. The kids can’t even do a ton with other kids right now with the guidelines currently in place so right now we just have to wait until those change. It’s better to be erring on the side of caution for now.”
o
Senior Zach Lindseth said the season-ending news really hit him and his teammates hard when it was first announced, but he says he’s begun the process of moving on.
“I was really devastated for a few days when the news first happened,” Zach said. “I was depressed for a little bit there but then I realized there wasn’t much I could do about it. It was out of my control. I’m still not really over it but I’ve moved on a little bit from it.”
Lindseth says losing the summer season too was also tough, but the news came as less of a surprise.
“I wasn’t as shocked to hear that news, but I think everyone on the team was still holding out hope on that one. We still wanted to believe there was a chance to have some kind of season.”
With the rest of Minnesota schools finishing out the school year in distance learning fashion, Lindseth says this was never the way he anticipated his senior year would go.
“It’s a different feeling for sure. Not being able to see everyone every day is tough. It’s definitely not the way I thought I would end my high school career.”
Along with missing baseball, Lindseth says he’ll miss the normal traditions like going to prom or walking across the stage at a normal graduation.
“It’s odd, but it’s kind of unique at the same time,” Lindseth said.”
Lindseth said he and his Eveleth-Gilbert classmates will follow suit with other area schools and individually walk across the stage throughout the day this coming Thursday and Friday, all while following social distancing guidelines. Then, next Friday, he and his classmates have another ceremony planned.
“There’s going to be a portable stage set up outside at the Delta Dental parking lot. We’ll be able to walk across that stage with our classmates. It’ll still be one at a time but at least we’ll be together.”
His high school baseball career over in a flash, Lindseth left an encouraging message for his younger teammates coming back next season.
“I would just tell them to keep doing it. Keep going at it. Don’t sit down and relax. I’m finding ways to work out and keep moving so there’s no reason they can’t do that and get better for next season. They gotta keep working and they can’t be satisfied.”
Lindseth says part of the reason he’s still finding ways to work is to stay ready for the college ranks next year.
“I don’t want to be the one that’s not caught up and struggling behind everyone else. I’m always trying to find ways to workout and trying to stay in shape so I have some kind of leg up next season.”
Lindseth says he’ll miss the camaraderie with his teammates the most now that his college career is fast approaching.
“I’ll just miss being able to play with all my high school buds. Playing and not having to worry about anything and having fun every day, that was the best. We were serious but we had fun. I’m going to miss that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.