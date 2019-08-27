HIBBING — Is Tom Waseleski retired from racing or not?
That’s the big question that needs to be answered, but according to the driver himself, there might be a return on the horizon.
For now, however, Waseleski is living a peaceful life away from the WISSOTA dirt-track circuit, but he was honored for that career by being inducted into the Hibbing Raceway Hall of Fame in a ceremony on Aug. 10.
It was a humbling experience for the former Late-Model driver.
“It means that somebody noticed us racing,” Waseleski said. “All good things do come to an end. In the future, who knows? When I come to the track, I’d love to be out there racing. The last few years, things haven’t been going right.
“It was best not to. I’ve been hanging low, but I’ll get the kids back out there first before I get out there.”
Getting inducted brought back a lot of memories for Waseleski.
“It was big-time emotional,” Waseleski said. “Here’s what happens… You start looking through your race memorabilia, and you’re opening up stuff when you were racing, and you really didn’t celebrate it the way you should have.
“It gives you some anxiety.”
Of course, Waseleski had a lot of help during his tenure on the track.
That, more than anything, led to his success.
“All of it helped,” Waseleski said. “My family, my friends, all of the guys that worked on the car. The sponsors. It’s like taking a part of a puzzle away. If you take a part of the puzzle away, it’s not complete.”
The end came unexpectedly in 2013.
“I didn’t know I was going to stop at that time,” Waseleski said. “It was through the winter and some things were going on. I figured I’d take a break. That’s the way I’m looking at it right now. It’s a break.
“None of us racers want to grow up. What are you going to do?”
That statement leaves the door open for Waseleski to return, but he’d like to get his sons, Mike and Tommy Jr., back on the track first.
“If the right opportunity happens…” Waseleski said. “We’ll get Tommy back out there, and if Mike wants to race, he can race. Yeah, I’d like to come back as a weekly venture and enjoy it.”
