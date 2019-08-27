HIBBING — If there’s anyone who deserved a spot in the Hibbing Raceway Hall of Fame, it was Steve Vesel.
The former driver and now owner of C&S Race Supply, has had success in four different classes, winning Labor Day Shootout in each of them.
All of that success translated into a stellar career, and it did get Vesel a spot in the hall of fame during a ceremony on Aug. 10.
Needless to say, Vesel said it was an honor to be recognized like that.
“It’s so nice to be in with the bunch of guys that are in it already,” Vesel said. “They were a lot of my heros when I was growing up, and I got to race against them, like Bob Gherardi and Billy Nelson.
“It’s quite an honor to be in there. There’s a great group of guys in there already.”
Vesel started out in the six-cylinder class, and won a Labor Day Shootout in that class.
He moved up to Super Stocks and won in that class. The same can be said for Modifieds and, of course, his Late Model, which he started running in 1993.
“I started kind of late, but I ended up winning in that,” Vesel said. “I’ve been lucky. I’ve had a lot of good people helping me out. It’s a lot of luck, and a lot of good help.”
Winning the titles wasn’t important to Vesel. He was focused on more important things.
“You learn a little bit every year about racing, but you learn about people, and you meet so many nice people,” Vesel said. “You make a lot of good friends. That’s the biggest thing you get out of it.
“It was fun in the mid-70s. That’s when it seemed like it was more fun and not as much money. That’s what you learn. Winning, it means a lot, but it’s not everything. It helps to win them, of course. They pay you a little bit. It’s more to be here at the weekly shows. That’s more fun than anything.”
Vesel’s driving career ended in 2010, and that’s when he took over C&S Race Supply from John Massingill.
It kept him involved with the sport.
“It was Spartan Racing, and he wanted to get out,” Vesel said. “We took it over, and we’ve been doing it since 2010. I raced and did the business that one year, but I was too busy.
“I didn’t get the chance to work on the car as much as you wanted to. We raced one year, then I followed Derek (his son Derek Vesel) after that.”
Vesel can’t believe that it’s been nine years since he stopped driving, but he still enjoys going to the track.
“You miss it, but we’re at the track at least two nights a week, all of the time,” he said. “That’s why we kept up the business. We’re going to be here anyway, but this is winding down.
“It’s our 10th year now. We’re trying to see if there’s any interest in somebody taking over the track-vendor business.”
