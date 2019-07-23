Greg Anderson
special to the hibbing daily tribune
HIBBING — With extremely high heat and volatile weather across some of the WISSOTA region, race fans and race teams were treated to near ideal conditions at Hibbing Raceway on Saturday.
In all, 81 race teams competed over the course of the evening with a mix of old faces and new visiting victory lane.
Tristan Labarge of Kelly Lake kicked off the evening with his first win of the year in the WISSOTA Super Stocks.
Labarge charged through the field and eventually overtook race leader Doug Koski to score the victory.
The WISSOTA Modified feature also saw a mid-pack starter surge through the field to the checkered flag.
Johnny Broking of Grand Rapids moved up from the fourth row and made his winning move past Kelly Estey early in the race.
From there, Broking stretched his advantage for the comfortable win.
Veteran open-wheel racer Deven Vanhouse of Silver Bay continued his impressive rookie campaign in the full-fendered WISSOTA Late Model division.
Vanhouse chased down leader Zach Wohlers and made the pass at the halfway mark in the race.
From there, he never looked back en route to another win.
Tyler Kintner of Hibbing scored his third win of the year in Hibbing in the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds.
Kintner worked his way forward from the seventh starting position and edged past Kelly Estey.
Kintner never relinquished the top spot from there as he cruised all the way to victory lane.
The WISSOTA Pure Stocks continued their year of remarkable parity with different drivers battling it out for the win once again.
Austin Carlson of Grand Rapids became yet another new winner for 2019 when he overtook race-long leader Victor Westerlund in the late stages of the race.
Much like the Pure Stocks, the Hornets have also had their share of different winners and that theme continued as well.
Jared Miller of Laporte made his second visit of the year to Hibbing pay off.
Miller passed early leaders Ricky Helms and AJ House to claim the top prize.
Racing continues Saturday, for Radko Iron and Supply “Meet the Driver Night”.
Racers will bring their car to the front stretch where kids and fans can go down to the track and take photos, get autographs and the like.
In addition to the extra festivities, feature winners will automatically qualify for the AFCO Race of Champions at the WISSOTA 100 at I-94 Speedway in Fergus Falls in mid-September.
For more information, visit www.hibbingraceway.com or call (218) 262-2324
WISSOTA Late Models:
Feature- Deven Vanhouse, Travis Budisalovich, Derek Vesel, Zach Wohlers, George Ledin Jr, Jeff Provinzino, Jeffery Massingill, Terry Lillo, Mark Heinle, Kevin Carlson, Jay Kintner, Roger Paolo, Cole Provinzino, Steve Reini, Ben Heinle, Tim Lillo, Chris Olson, Brian Taylor, Gunner Frank
WISSOTA Modifeds:
Feature — Johnny Broking, Kelly Estey, Jeffery Wood, Deven Vanhouse, Danny Vang, Kyle Oman, Duane Dale, Ken Hron, Jeff Davis, Paul Schultz, Ryan Garson, Keith Koski, Cory Sersha, Carey Lepage, Jeff Wood
WISSOTA Super Stocks:
Feature — Tristan Labarge, Doug Koski, Jim Campbell, Don Smith, Andy Miskowic, Kevin Salin, Dean Mattila, Mikey Vajdl, Brian Vajdl, Dalton Carlson, Tim Carlson
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds:
Feature — Tyler Kintner, Mark Kangas, Michael Blevins, Kelly Estey, Nick Daronco, Chad Vanduker, Cole Chernosky, Keith Niemi, Dylan Miller, Frank Paolo, TJ Heinle, Austin McClellan, Mervin Castle II, Skeeter Estey, Justin Bassa
WISSOTA Pure Stocks:
Feature — Austin Carlson, Dylan Shelton, Stephen Erickson, Victor Westerlund, Dawsom Kimble, Jon Burt, Cody Herrick, Michael Blevins, Michael Roth, Mikey Blevins, Skylar Olson, Zachary Jackson
Hornets:
Feature — Jared Miller, Snirt Thundercloud, AJ House, Ricky Helms, Anthony Kangas, Kyle LeDoux, Alyssa Reini, Kambria LePage, Tiffani Hauta-Sanders
