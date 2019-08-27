orkings of the sport.
That knowledge has translated into a successful Super Stock campaign this season, and Vajdl is hoping to carry that over into the Labor Day Shootout, which begins Saturday at the Hibbing Raceway.
Vajdl raced so well that he won the Super Stocks points title at the Hibbing Raceway this season.
What was the secret to his success?
“I have a brand-new car, and we’ve kept better track of things this year,” Vajdl said. “New tires, new parts and a lot of upkeep. “I’ve shown better this year. Last year, we had old stuff. We didn’t really have the ambition to do it.
“This year, it’s way different.”
Vajdl didn’t have any trouble adapting to his new ride.
“It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be,” Vajdl said. “I’ve had a lot of new cars, but in the past, we raced a lot of old cars. Having a new one, it’s much nicer. It’s much easier to drive new stuff.
“Old stuff just doesn’t work the best. It’s like night and day. It’s not bad at all. I’d rather have new stuff than old stuff. It’s much nicer. No worn out parts. It’s great.”
Vajdl has also become a better driver. He’s paying more attention to detail.
“It’s focusing on finishing, and never giving up,” Vajdl said. “You have to keep finishing. I’m working hard at it.”
With that new Super Stock Vajdl is hoping to change his luck at the Labor Day Shootout.
He’s had some rough times at that race.
“Sometimes it hasn’t been that great,” Vajdl said. “The past few years, we’ve made the show for Labor Day, but I haven’t done the best. Hopefully, this year, that will change. As long as I can stay up front at the Labor Day, I’ll be happy.
“Top five, that would be great. I don’t need to win.”
Again, it’s all about focus and one other thing.
“I have to get a good draw,” Vajdl said. “That would be great. That helps a lot, especially if you’re in the front right away. We’ll check the car over and keep up with the upkeep. We’ll also pray for a good ending, good finishes. That would be alright.”
