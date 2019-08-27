HIBBING — It took an accident to get him here, but Snirt Thundercloud came to the rescue and saved Lem Turnberg’s season.
Thundercloud, who is from Rosburg, Ohio, had to take over for Turnberg, and he drove his friend’s Hornet to the points title at the Hibbing Raceway.
It’s a far cry for a driver with a resume´ like Thundercloud’s, but he was happy to be on the track, battling it out with the other drivers in the class.
It’s not easy getting a sitdown interview with Thundercloud, but he was gracious enough to meet me at the track.
‘I’ve been racing since the 50s,” Thundercloud said. “I was born with a steering wheel in my hand. I raced up here in the 50s and 60s, then I moved to Ohio, racing at Eldora Speedway.
“I go around the country, racing at big shows, like Eldora, East Bay and Voulsia. I’ve competed at the very first World 100. I almost won it, but mechanical failure knocked me out of the feature.”
Who could pass up those credentials.
Not Turnberg. When he was hurt in a pickle-slicer accident, he pulled out his phone and made one call.
“He wanted me to drive for him,” Thundercloud said. “I figured, ‘You know what, he’s back on the Iron Range where I’m from originally, so I’ll do that. I’ll take him up on that.’
“Every weekend I take the private jet or the helicopter, depending on what’s available at the time. I get flown into Hibbing, and I run Lem’s car. I get to go back to the Iron Range and see a lot of people I know.”
Some of those people include, Bobby Gherardi, Don Aas, Roger Carlson, Bill Matzdorf and Steve Vesel.
“I get to come back and see those guys,” Thundercloud said.
It didn’t take long for the word to spread that Thundercloud was coming home.
“Once Lem contacted me to drive this car, Hamm’s Beer found out about it and Lem’s phone rang the next day,” Thundercloud said. “They wanted a piece of the action. They hopped on board as a corporate sponsor, and the rest is history.”
Thundercloud began his racing career with 1937 Ford Flathead, running a stock class. After that, he started running ’55 and ’57 Fords and Chevys. He then got into running ’66 Chevelles and ’69 Cameros.
“In the 70s, it was Cameros, your Baker-style Late Models,” Thundercloud said. “That was racing. I would come up here and run Labor Day Shootouts once in awhile, competing with Jeff Hinkemeyer, Tom Nesbitt and those guys.
“After that, It was back to Eldora with my teammate Buck Simmons, who’s in the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame. We used to travel the country racing. I came close to winning a lot of big races, the World 100.”
Unfortunately, Thundercloud came up short in that race.
“I broke down with about 10 laps to go in the very first World 100,” he said. “I’ve come close ever since. I won the first Silver 1000, but it was called the Silver 999 at the time because they only gave away 999 silver dollars. Nobody remembers it because it doesn’t roll off the tongue well.
“The next year, they changed it. They gave away 1,000 silver dollars. Dave Bjorge won it. Everybody remembers that, but they don’t remember when I won it.”
With most of his racing past in the rearview mirror, Thundercloud thought that racing Hornets would quench his thirst for competition.
“When you start to get as old as I am, the reactions aren’t as good. I’ll admit it,” Thundercloud said. “I’m not nearly as good as I used to be, but we can still get out there and compete with the best of them.”
He’s not as aggressive as he was as a younger driver, but there’s a good reason for that.
“It’s all about keeping the car clean, staying out of trouble, not mixing it up, just going out there and cruising until an opening shows up,” Thundercloud said. “I go for the opening rather than forcing my way in. In order to finish first, first you have to finish.
“That’s the key to my success. It has been that way my whole career.”
There’s one other thing Thundercloud likes about his situation now.
“Lem owns the car and keeps it maintained,” Thundercloud said. “I do a lot of testing with CJ Rayburn. A lot of that testing that we do translates into this car. We learn a lot from CJ.
“Jason Hustad is the crew chief. Bruce and Jerry Greerson have been pit men for me, travelling on the road. That’s a couple of legends helping me out. It’s been a good combination.”
With that Hornet points title out of the way, Thundercloud can now set his sights on the Labor Day Shootout, which begins Saturday.
The Hornets will qualify on the first day of the event, then the feature will be run Sunday.
“The Hornet drivers only have to pay to get in one night,” Thundercloud said. “They don’t have to pay to get in the second night. The track should be smooth. It should be dry, slick black, maybe a little rubbery.
“The Hornets go quick on that stuff. If we have this car hooked up with all of the secrets from CJ Rayburn… We have the new six-bar suspension in here. It has three J bars in it. It works well.”
Thundercloud would like to win, but that’s not his main priority.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “No matter how we do, it’s about showing up and having fun.
“It’s all about the camaraderie. If I happen to do OK, that’s great. It’s the icing on the cake.”
