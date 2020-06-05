SUPERIOR, WIS. - Shane Sabraski of Rice Lake, Wis., won the WISSOTA Modified feature race Thursday night at the Gondik Law Speedway Doubleheader Shootout in Superior, Wis.
Bobby Broking of Grand Rapids was third.
In the 23-car WISSOTA Midwest Modified feature event, Brandon Mehrwerth of St. Stephen., Minn., captured the checkered flag. Mark Kangas of Eveleth, who won his heat race, finished third.
Doug Koski of Chisholm finished seventh in the WISSOTA Super Stock feature race and Leo Schweiss of Hibbing was 14th in the Midwest Modified feature.
Racing continued Friday night in the second night of the doubleheader with WISSOTA Late Models also competing.
- Following approval from the Hibbing City Council, Hibbing Raceway today hosts a test and tune practice session from noon to 8 p.m. Fans will not be allowed in the grandstand. Cost is $15 per person for pit entry and $25 for a race car and driver.
