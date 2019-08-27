HIBBING — When Alyssa Reini was 14-years-old, she started driving a Pure Stock on the WISSOTA dirt-track circuit.
Four seasons later, Reini is now in a Hornet and enjoying every minute she spends on the track.
Why the switch?
“Our Pure Stock was getting older,” Reini said. “It was losing some snort. We’re running a Late Model, too, my dad is, so we went to a more cost-effective car. It’s cheaper to run these.
“We figured it was more practical, more efficient.”
Reini did have some success in that Pure Stock.
“I learned about setting the car up, the stagger,” she said. “I learned how to drive a rear-wheel car. This is a front-wheel drive, so this is different. I did well in points, locally, at the track because I would show up every night.
“It was a participation award, but that was alright. It was a lot more money to maintain that car than the Hornet. I was competitive, but it would depend on how the car was that night, and my driving ability. I got better throughout the years.”
Reini had some trepidation when it came time to change vehicles.
“At first, I was like, ‘I don’t want to go from driving a V8, rear-wheel drive Pure Stock to a front-wheel drive,” Reini said. “In a Pure Stock, you can pitch it a little in the corners. If you started to break loose, you would do something different with the wheels and the gas.
“This car, it’s a lot different in the corners, a lot different seeing that’ it’s a front-wheel drive. I’m happy. I don’t regret it at all. It was different at first, but it’s grown on me.”
The transition from one car to another went smoothly.
“It took some getting used to driving-wise, but I caught on easily,” Reini said. “It’s like driving my every-day car out on the road, but this is on a track.”
Reini has had some problems with the car.
“We’ve been having some tire situations here and there, trying to figure out what tire sizes to run with what gear,” Reini said. “We’re getting it figured it. I won a heat, so I was happy for me and my crew.
“I’m getting some top fives and some top threes.”
As for the Labor Day Shootout, Reini has never participated in the event.
The Hornets will be taking part in the annual event, with heat races scheduled for Saturday, and the feature slated for Sunday.
This year, will she or won’t she take part in the event?
“That would be cool,” Reini said. “If I was running in it, I would be looking forward to it a lot. We’re not sure yet as to what condition the car is going to be in. If we do run, I would be super pumped.
“I’ve come to watch my dad race in it, but I haven’t run in it yet. I guess I’d be a little hesitant to wreck my car if it gets rough out there. There’s a lot of people, more than I’m used to, that’s for sure, but it would also be fun running with a lot more people.”
