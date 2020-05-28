For late model dirt track drivers like Jay Kintner, tonight can’t come fast enough.
With Minnesota dirt tracks shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 northland late model racing season gets the green flag tonight across the border – at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, Wis.
“I think everybody that has a late model will be around,” said Kintner of Hibbing. “I think it will be a good show.”
For drivers of late models, the high-powered, high-cost class of race cars, it will be the first event on an area track this season.
“It’s a whole new beginning,” said Kintner, debuting a new car in his 29th year of racing. “Probably half of the excitement is about what’s going to happen.”
Joe Stariha, Gondik Law Speedway promoter, says a large field of late model drivers is anticipated.
With drivers anxious to hit the track, tonight’s races are expected to draw more than two dozen of the region’s top late model drivers.
“I think we will have in the mid or upper 20’s for late models,” said Stariha. “In this day and age, that’s a good turnout.”
John Kaanta of Elk Mound, Wis., Pat Doar of New Richmond, Wis., Jake Redetzke of Eau Claire, Wis., Mike Prochnow of Menomonie, Wis., Steve Laursen of Cumberland, Wis., and Travis Budisalovich of Minneapolis, are expected to compete, said Stariha.
The Iron Range will also be well represented.
Kintner rolls out a new MB Customs race car from Mars Race Cars in Menomonie, Wis., for car owner Rich Auel. Kintner’s car is equipped with an engine built by Tim’s Automotive Machine of Bloomer, Wis.
“Usually that first night out is a crap shoot,” said Kintner. “You don’t know what to expect. We’ll see how it goes.”
Derek Vesel, another Iron Range late model driver driving a Capital Race Car formerly owned by Harry Hanson of Eveleth, was getting tires ready and loading his trailer Thursday afternoon in preparation.
“Usually, guys have been racing for two months by this time of the year,” said Vesel “I’m thinking they’re going to have a pretty good turnout with everybody not being able to get going. I think everybody’s excited to see late models.”
Late models are expensive to own and operate.
A new rolling late model chassis can cost $30,000 to $40,000, said Vesel. A 600-650 horsepower engine can cost about $30,000, he said.
“You can get to $100,000 in no time,” said Vesel. “And then you’ve got to have spares and tools.”
Hot laps tonight are at 6:30 p.m. Racing is at 7 p.m.
In addition to late models, modifieds, midwest modifieds, super stocks, pure stocks, and hornets, will run heat and feature races.
The races are also being streamed by FYE Motorsports on pay-per-view at www.WatchFYE.tv
Last week, Gondik Law Speedway hosted the Minnesota Modified Nationals. Due to Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions, the two-day event was moved from Oglivie Raceway in Minnesota to Superior.
That show, which didn’t include late models, drew 119 cars on the first night, 138 the second night, and 700-800 fans per show.
Another big event is on tap next week.
On June 4-5, the Gondik Law Speedway Doubleheader Shootout presented by Broking Transport, will be held. Modifieds, midwest modifieds, super stocks, pure stocks and hornets will race the first night. Late models will be added the second night.
Because Grand Rapids Speedway can’t hold its usual Thursday night program, fans with Grand Rapids drivers’ licenses will receive $10 general admission. Special bonuses will also be paid to Grand Rapids race car drivers.
To safeguard attendees, everybody’s temperature is being taken at gates. Sanitizing and social distancing is also practiced throughout the facility.
