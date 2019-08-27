HIBBING — Last year, Kyle Peterlin won his first Late-Model title at the Labor Day Shootout.
The Hibbing driver is hoping for a repeat performance this season.
Peterlin could very well pull that off because he’s starting to get his car dialed in as the 41st annual event kicks off Saturday at the Hibbing Raceway.
Why is Peterlin so excited this season?
“We got a new car this year,” he said. “The car that I had last year wasn’t super old by any means, but we were looking to upgrade. I have this new car, and it’s been getting better every week.
“I have high hopes that I should be able to win another Labor Day Shootout. Amongst that, I would also like to win all of the other invitationals — Proctor, Superior — we have a good chance at all of them this year.”
Peterlin, who has been racing for 19 seasons, didn’t have any trouble adapting to his new Late Model.
“When you get a new car, and we know how to put them together, and the companies we’ve had building the cars know how to put them together, they pretty much drive decently out of the box,” Peterlin said. “It takes a bunch of adjustments to start passing the other drivers and be competitive.”
But new cars don’t automatically mean success.
“The biggest concern is basically that every year you go into a new season, you have to gauge your competition,” Peterlin said. “Everybody gets better. Most people improve. As you race longer, you get better, like Derek Vesel and Devin VanHouse.
“There’s some stiff competition around here. That’s the main concern. When you come into a season you think this might be the year, but you have guys that throw a fork into your plans.”
To make sure his car is in tip-top shape, Peterlin tried to race in as many shows as he could leading up to the Labor-Day event.
“We’ll try not to wreck the car, but at the same time, get it as fast as we possibly can,” Peterlin said. “We’ll do as much testing as we can, so we can pick up a bunch of speed. When the all of the out-of-towners come here, the faster cars and the fast locals, we want to be better than them.”
That’s another variable Peterlin can’t control.
“Some of those guys will be really, really good here,” Peterlin said. “We haven’t raced against them here, so you don’t know how to judge how good they’re going to be. Some of the guys might not be as good as you thought they were.
“You don’t know anything until the day of the race.”
All Peterlin can control is his driving, and, more importantly, his car.
“We’re very close,” Peterlin said. “I have a good chance in all of the races in September. I’m going to come in the first day of the Labor Day and feel good about the fact that I was the last one to win the show.
“It’ll definitely carry over. I run well when there’s a lot of cars here. I have confidence that we’ll have a good showing. Everybody wants to win, but I’ve got a good feeling of being in the top three.”
