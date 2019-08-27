HIBBING — Dylan Miller was going to take the 2019 season off.
He and his fiancé, Haley Hague, just had a baby boy, Peder, and he needed to do some work on their home.
So Miller sold the engine out of his Midwest Modified, thinking he’d return in 2020.
Hague had different thoughts, however.
She told Miller to race, so he bought a new engine and the rest is history.
Miller, who has been racing for 10 years, drove that B-Mod to the points title at the Hibbing Raceway this season.
It was one decision Miller won’t regret.
“It felt pretty good, but I had been debating taking the year off at the beginning of the year,” Miller said. “I was working on the house, and we had our baby in February. It was my idea take that year off, but she begged me to race this year.
“I was going to take the year off, fix the house, then hop back into it next year. It looks like we’re racing full time now. It’s something that’s hard to get rid of when you get that itch.”
Before that decision, Miller did sell his motor in February, but in April, a couple of weeks before the season started, he picked up 602 Crate, which only one other driver in Hibbing, Chad VanDuker, has been using.
“It’s a similar engine to what we had, but there’s a different chip rule for that,” Miller said. “It’s a driveable motor, but the cost difference is significant. My last motor, we spent almost $8,000.
“This engine was shipped directly to Chubbs Motor, who finished up the job. They, more or less, built the carbeuator and put the headers into it. They did the dyno work, which puts out the horsepower. I didn’t know what I was going to do. I haven’t spent a lot of money on racing. I do have an old car (2004). I’m glad I didn’t get out of it.”
Whatever Miller had in his car, it worked.
He was battling it out with Mark Kangas and Tyler Kintner for most of the year, but he prevailed.
“We didn’t have any big problems that happened,” Miller said. “We didn’t have a night where we broke down. We had a lot of consistency. That’s important.
“On the nights you don’t break down, that costs you less.”
It also helped that Miller got used tires from Super Stock driver Kevin Burdick.
“That saved us a bunch of money all year, too,” Miller said. “We’ve always been there. We tinkered with a lot of different things with the car. It took us awhile to get used to the Crate because it’s a different style engine.
“You can’t stop and go with it per say. You have to roll through the corners instead of shutting the car down. With that motor, you have to keep rolling, keep the momentum going. You’re relying on horsepower.”
On Champions Night at the Hibbing Raceway, Miller knew he had to hold off both Kangas and Kintner to get that title.
“In early August, we were thinking that we might have a chance of winning this,” he said. “I didn’t drive any differently, but we spent more hours in the garage. We kept doing what we were doing. We wanted everything good, everything straight.”
Kangas started on the inside second row, while Miller was on the outside of the second row. Kangas was in front of Miller for a little while, but he worked his way past Kangas and finished second to Skeeter Estey
The title was his.
“We knew going into it that we had to finish in front of Kangas and Tyler,” Miller said. “It was a tight race. It meant a lot to me. We were excited. We’ve been working hard for quite a few years. We’ve had some good cars, and some not-so-good cars.
“We’ve got this one hooked up good right now.”
Miller has his sights set on the Labor Day Shootout.
“I hope it goes well,” he said. “We had a good run last year. We started 12th and ended up fourth. We have to keep moving forward.”
