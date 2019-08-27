HIBBING — Bill Matzdorf has earned his retirement from the WISSOTA dirt-track circuit, but he can’t stay away from the track.
That’s why he’s seen every weekend working on the No. 30 Super Stock of his son-in-law Kevin Burdick.
But Matzdorf was quite the racer himself, and he was recognized for that twice this season, being inducted into both the Hibbing Raceway and Grand Rapids Speedway Hall of Fames.
Needless to say, Matzdorf was humbled by the ceremonies.
“They must have figured I was finally going to retire because I was off again and on again for a few years,” Matzdorf said. “I’d come back and race, so they finally figured I was done. Now, I’m following my son-in-law around all of the time.”
Matzdorf actually got choked up during the induction ceremonies.
“It was emotional, and I’m glad about all of the people that came out,” Matzdorf said. “It’s nice to see people support all of the racing, and the tough times they’re having now-a-days.
“I was glad to see everybody that came out and supported all of the people that got inducted. I was glad to see all of the other guys, too. This evening was awesome. What a great turnout they had for all of the guys that got inducted.”
Matzdorf started his racing career in 1962, at the tender age of 12-years-old.
“I was too young, but I was still out there,” Matzdorf said. “I drove a ’37 Ford and from there, I went up to a ’55 Ford. I did quite a few Fords before I got the Chevrolet.”
It didn’t matter what car Matzdorf was driving, he was always competitive, but he was also a gentleman on the track.
“It was always a sport,” Matzdorf said. “You have to try and keep your cool, and not get mad at everybody over a simple race-car thing that goes on. When I was done racing, I took a couple of years off.
“I became the president of the Grand Rapids Speedway, and I was on their board, too. I’ve been on both ends of it.”
In that capacity, Matzdorf learned a valuable lesson.
“You learn to not bash the other tracks or anything like that,” Matzdorf said. “When you go to another track, you sit and enjoy the program they’re putting on. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes that people don’t see.
“There’s a lot of volunteer time from people. There’s no money involved. It’s all volunteer. It’s hard to find good help.”
With all of that behind him, Matzdorf is more than happy working on Burdick’s car.
Ironically, Burdick and Matzdorf’s daughter, Jessica, were rivals on the track.
“Kevin and my daughter raced against one another,” Matzdorf said. “They used to be enemies. When she and Kevin got together, it’s what we would call a ‘Happy Day,’ seeing as they both like to race.
“You have to have a husband-and-wife deal to keep it going, otherwise it doesn’t work out. I wish him the best of luck that he wins a National Championship.”
If he wins that title, Matzdorf will be apart of that celebration.
“Now that I’m retired, I enjoy that more than working on my own car all of the time,” Matzdorf said. “It’s hard to find a good pit crew, good help. It’s more fun helping somebody else.”
