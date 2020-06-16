Right away, Tyler Kintner knew something was wrong.
On lap one of the 2019 WISSOTA 100 last September at I-94 Speedway in Fergus Falls, Minn., the right front tire of a competitor's race car hit the top frame rail of Kintner's Midwest Modified.
The impact popped Kintner's car into the air. Then, it slammed back down into the race track.
“I felt it instantly,” said Kintner, 32, of Hibbing. “Instantly, I knew something was wrong. I ended up breaking five or six vertebrae and two ribs.”
After lengthy visits to hospitals in Fergus Falls and Fargo, Kintner was released.
For 12 weeks, he wore a brace from his chin to his hips. He couldn't sleep well. Couldn't work. And couldn't race. But he took a pass on surgery.
“I still go about every single day to a chiropractor and then once a month to a doctor to get checked out,” said Kintner. “They can make me comfortable at this point.”
Consider Kintner's comeback complete.
Roughly nine months after the “one in a million,” accident, Kintner last Friday won the 20-lap Midwest Modified feature race at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, Wis.
It was his first feature win of the year – and a victory over personal doubt whether he would ever race again.
“I was very nervous to sit back in the seat again just because even driving a car I would feel pain,” said Kintner. “I had lots of people try to talk me out of it and lots who said, 'it's all you've ever done'.”
My biggest supporter has been my fiance Brooke. She was the one who said, 'this is what you've always done, what else are you going to do'?”
In his fourth race of the 2020 season Friday, Kintner found his comfort zone.
Kintner started eighth, but quickly shot out to the lead.
“I was very surprised how I made it through the field,” said Kintner. “Everybody went to the top or the bottom and I just went through the middle. It was like the Red Sea parted.”
Joe Stariha, Gondik Law Speedway promoter and race director, said Kintner's race car was quick.
“Tyler is always incredibly fast,” said Stariha. “His car was hooked up right away. He had a couple of late cautions that he had to deal with and a restart with four laps to go. Jack Rivord (of Superior) gave Tyler all he could handle, but Tyler drove his number 22 car to victory lane.”
Kintner drives a TRC built race car equipped with a Tim's Automotive Machine 350 cubic inch Chevrolet engine. He had seven wins last year in the car before the accident at I-94.
After four races this season – all at Gondik Law Speedway – Kintner says he's at ease.
“I'm wearing a HANS device now and updated all the safety equipment,” said Kintner, who works in sales for Sharrow Lifting Products, a supplier of overhead lifting products. “I feel very comfortable in the car again. I'm not nervous about injury or anything of that sort.”
Sponsors Palmers Tavern and Grill, Hart Electric, C&S Race Supply, First Call, Hibbing Taxi, Last Call Transportation, Wallace Law Firm, Domino's Pizza and FYE Motorsports, are longtime Kintner supporters.
As are a lot of area race fans.
Near the end of the year, Kintner travels to the Twin Cities for a checkup at Twin Cities Spine Center.
Meantime, he's also finding pleasure in other motorized activities.
“I'm actually enjoying the way the season is going,” said Kintner. “I've raced off and on at Superior. I kind of like that I can pick and choose where and when to go. More or less, I just get to spend more time at home. It's kind of nice to find something else to do. We have a side-by-side and we like to go for rides. I go maybe 20 miles per hour.”
Quite a bit less than his high horsepower Midwest Modified.
But even more evidence that Kintner is back.
