GILBERT — Keith Niemi carries the No. 54 on the side of his car with personal pride.
Saturday night, in the 2020 season opener at Hibbing Raceway, Niemi did the number proud.
Niemi, 36, of Gilbert, finished a solid fifth in the 30-lap Late Model feature race.
Most impressive, it was only Niemi's second night of the season behind the wheel of a WISSOTA Late Model.
Kyle Peterlin of Hibbing won the feature event.
But for a rookie in the highest-powered class of northland dirt track racing, Niemi had a strong showing.
“I felt really good about it,” said Niemi. “To hang with the guys up front like Travis Budisalovich, Jeff Provinzino and Derek Vesel just felt really good. Those guys are some of the best in the area. They know their way around the race track.”
Niemi, a graduate of Virginia High School with electrical education at Lake Superior College in Duluth, comes from a long line of dirt track drivers.
His father Mike, uncles Matt, Mark, and Bruce, all raced.
“My uncle Bruce was the guy that started it all,” said Niemi. “He started in the 60's and my dad, uncle Mark and uncle Matt all kind of got into in in the 70s' and carried it into the 90s. We kind of do this racing thing as a family.”
For decades, the No. 54 – which Bruce wore - has been synonymous with the Niemi name.
After racing a Midwest Modified for seven years, commuting on weekends from the Twin Cities to compete, Niemi and his wife Lindsay moved back to the Iron Range as Niemi took a job as an electrician at Hibbing Taconite.
This season, Niemi stepped up to Late Models.
Selecting No. 54 was an easy decision.
“To put a No. 54 late model on the track is kind of a respect to him,” Niemi said of his uncle Bruce, a member of the 2017 Hibbing Raceway Hall of Fame. “The whole family thing is huge. We keep the car at my dad's house and and he's always doing a lot of work on it.”
More recently, cousin Rick Niemi of Eveleth and relative Jayme Lautigar of Gilbert, married to Niemi's cousin Brandi, have made their mark in dirt circles. Both sport the family No. 54 on their race cars.
“Jayme has been a big help,” said Niemi. “We do our body work at his house and we also work on our motor there. He's a wealth of knowledge and always willing to help out. He's a class act. He's one in a million. He'd give you the shirt off his back.”
To move into the Late Model class, Niemi in November traveled to Mississippi to buy a 2016 Capital Race Car.
It's the same brand of chassis driven by Vesel. Vesel bought his car from former Late Model driver Harry Hanson of Eveleth.
“Derek works with me, so he was a big influence on me,” said Niemi. “I also talked with Harry about it and he said he never had to change anything on the car. It's kind of driver friendly. They're really good cars and you don't have to change a lot because they're good out-of-the-box.”
On Saturday, the car responded as expected, said Niemi.
“The car was everything Derek and Harry told me it would be,” said Niemi. “It felt really good. It's completely different than B-Mods (Midwest Modifieds). Obviously, it's way faster and you have to be way more aggressive. You have to rely on the tires and the spoiler. And you can't drive them slow. They don't react well to going slow.”
Even Niemi's engine is in-family.
His 350 Chevrolet small block WISSOTA Concept engine was built by his uncle Mark, of Mountain Iron.
“He's built engines for a lot of our family over the years,” said Niemi. “It's technically an A-Mod (Modified) engine, but they have a rule that you can then have a higher spoiler and weigh less. The advantage is in the spoiler more than anything else.”
In addition to invitationals, Niemi says he plans to race at Hibbing Raceway, Dondelinger Ford Grand Rapids Speedway and Gondik Law Speedway in Superior.
“I'm planning on 15 to 20 shows a summer,” said Niemi. “That's enough for me with my pocketbook and still gets me time with my family. I do this as a hobby. I try to limit my racing life and have a balance.”
True to tradition, family remains a focus for Niemi at the start of each race.
As he lined up for a race, uncle Bruce always looked up into the grandstand and waved at the entire Niemi family.
“I was there every time he waved said Niemi, with a smile. “I've been told that I have to wave.”
