SUPERIOR — Pat Doar of New Richmond, Wis., won the 25-lap WISSOTA late model feature race Friday night at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, Wis. Darrell Nelson of Hermantown was second.
It was the northland's first late model dirt track race of the 2020 season.
Jeffrey Massingill of Keewatin finished fifth, Derek Vesel of Hibbing 12th and Jay Kintner of Hibbing 13th in the 19-car late model feature race field.
Tyler Kintner of Hibbing was second in the 20-lap midwest modified feature race. Johnny Broking of Grand Rapids finished fifth in the modified feature.
Racing resumes June 4-5 with the Gondik Law Speedway Doubleheader Shootout sponsored by Broking Transport.
WISSOTA Late Model
Feature (25 Laps): 1. 11-Pat Doar; 2. 44-Darrell Nelson; 3. 85-John Kaanta; 4. 17-Deven VanHouse; 5. 6M-Jeffrey Massingill; 6. 42S-Don Shaw; 7. 31-Travis Budisalovich; 8. 68-Mike Prochnow; 9. 2-Dave Mass; 10. UPI-Terry Lillo.
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
Feature (20 Laps): 1. L1-Shane Howell; 2. 22-Tyler Kintner; 3. 19J-Jack Rivord; 4. 32III-Cody Carlson; 5. 21(L)-Jimmy Latvala; 6. 21-Wyatt Boyum; 7. 99-Mark Kangas; 8. 3M-McLean Andrews; 9. 18X-Dylan Miller; 10. 11X-Austin Chyba.
WISSOTA Modifieds
Feature (20 Laps): 1. 60-Dan Ebert; 2. 7A-Shane Sabraski; 3. 4(N)-Jeremy Nelson; 4. 44-Darrell Nelson; 5. 45J-Johnny Broking; 6. 11-Jody Bellefeuille; 7. 06-Jeremy Nelson; 8. 89JR-JT Johnson.
WISSOTA Super Stock
Feature (20 Laps): 1. 7A-Shane Sabraski; 2. 30-Kevin Burdick; 3. 2-Dave Mass; 4. 29F-Dave Flynn; 5. F5-Chad Fouquette; 6. 27-Matt Deragon; 7. 26-Kyle Copp.
