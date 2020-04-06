HIBBING — The Hibbing Raceway was in the process of nailing down its schedule for the summer, then things hit a roadblock.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) hit and that put everything on hold.
As it stands now, the raceway does have certain dates for events scattered throughout the season, but until all of the restrictions are lifted, the raceway might not have a season.
“We had it hammered down except for what nights the sponsors wanted to sponsor,” said Hibbing Raceway board member Mark Trenberth. “We have all of our events planned for certain dates and times that we’re going to have.
“Once we got the virus and the lockdown, we can’t have board meetings or association meetings. That stopped us from having progress and solidifying the small details.”
That’s not all that has been suspended.
“The college helps us out a lot by maintaining a lot of our heavy equipment and stuff,” Trenberth said. “Without them in session, that’s hurt us. All of that isn’t able to get done. This has thrown a wrench into all of our plans.
“Our schedule is on further notice.”
Is there any light at the end of the tunnel?
“There’s a slight chance that any of these track will be able to race,” Trenberth said. “The best-case scenario, we race. As time goes by, we might have to shoot from the hip and make changes as needed.”
According to Trenberth, who likes racing history, this would be the first time that racing might not be in the city since the early 1960s.
Hibbing has had racing since the 1920s, then in 1953, the NEA (North American Enterprises) took over the track. There was no racing in the late 1950s and early 1960s, then Dale Neuenschwander and Jerry Kubena took over the track as promoters.
Harry Minzhor and Don Mohawk bought out the operations and held for it a few years before the Iron Range Racing Association (IRRA) in the mid-1970s.
If the worst-case scenario plays out, this would be the first time there was no racing in Hibbing since the late 1950s and early 1960s.
“There’s going to be some hurdles to overcome with this, even if the virus disappears,” Trenberth said. “People might be hesitant to go into crowds, and with possible layoffs, how much money can they spend to go to races? There’s economic impacts that go along with it.
“We’ll do our best to get the show on.”
Those economics could hit the track hard.
“If we don’t have a show, I’m sure some of our sponsors might want their money back, or some may let it roll over to next year,” Trenberth said. “Some of them might need it back, and that could hurt us.
“We’ve also enlisted the help of certain people to gather the sponsors, and if they want their money back, the finders still need their money. That might take money out of our pockets. Financially, the impact on the town, it won’t be good. It brings a lot of people here. If there’s no racing, there’s no way to pay the overhead. Whatever we have in the bank slowly goes down throughout the year.”
Trenberth said practice night was scheduled for Saturday, May 9, with opening weekend slated for Saturday, May 16.
Other dates of interest include,
May 23 — Law Enforcement and Firefighters Night.: June 6 — Military Appreciation Night; June 27 — Second annual Rene Hughes Tribute, which will feature wing- and non-wing cars, along with Late Models, Super Stocks, Pure Stocks and Hornets; Aug. 15 — Hall of Fame Induction Night.
The track will host three endura races, with the first slated for Sunday, May 31, then, of course, the Labor Day Shootout, which will be held Sept. 5-6.
According to Trenberth, there will be some changes to the Shootout.
“We voted to change the format of that a little bit to help make it a shorter program, and to help keep the track in better condition,” Trenbergh said. “We want to make it a better experience for the fans.
“We have a relatively conservative schedule this year,” Trenberth said. “We are not in a financial situation to take any big financial chances. It’s a straight-forward schedule to help the raceway.”
It was also voted upon to make Hornets a part of the WISSOTA dirt-track circuit.
