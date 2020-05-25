KELLY LAKE — For years, Kelly Estey came close to winning the Minnesota Modified Nationals.
But until Friday night, third and fourth was the best he could muster.
Estey, the 53-year-old veteran driver from Kelly Lake, on a last-lap pass scored his first Minnesota Modified Nationals feature win in the 15th Annual Wehrs Machine Minnesota Modified Nationals by Boston Trucking at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, Wis.
“It was pretty neat to win that,” said Estey. “The toughest cars in our area were down there. I looked at the field and said 'wow, anybody can win it'.”
The two-day event was first dirt track race of the season in the northland – and the region's first major sporting event in about eight weeks.
Because of Minnesota's COVID-19 restrictions – and a green light from Gondik Law Speedway track owner Douglas County - the event was moved from Ogilive Raceway in Minnesota to Superior.
“It went really well,” said Joe Stariha, Gondik Law Speedway promoter. “We took everybody's temperatures on their forehead before they entered, had our distance spacing at the ticket windows, and in the grandstands kept our groups and families apart.”
About 700-800 fans attended each night, according to Stariha.
Estey, running a Jay McDonald chassis and 358 cubic-inch Chevrolet engine built by Tim's Automotive Machine in Bloomer, Wis., ran strong both nights in the highly-competitive modified field. However, a skirmish-induced flat tire forced him out of Thursday's feature race.
In Friday's feature, front runner Dan Ebert of Lake Shore, Minn., and Estey dueled for much of the race.
“Ebert started on the pole and led most of the race,” said Estey. “I was running second or third and he kind of pushed over the cushion and I took the lead. He gave me a slide job and I tucked under him, took his groove away and beat him to the finish line.”
With dirt track racing stalled in Minnesota, the event drew a large field of cars in six classes.
“We had 119 cars Thursday and 138 on Friday,” said Stariha. “Both modified features came down to the last lap. We heard a lot of people say thanks for keeping it safe. We got a lot of compliments from people that it was good to be out.”
In his 36th year of dirt track racing, the win was a shot in the arm for Estey.
Several years ago, Estey had two shoulder surgeries, forcing him to take a year off.
“People tell me 'You said you were going to retire',” said Estey. “And I say 'Ya, I keep coming back'. There's something there that keeps me going. Winning that race gave me a spark and showed me I might still have something left in me.”
Estey's son, Skeeter, swept the Midwest Modified field, winning his heat race and the feature both nights. Including two wins in Arizona this winter, it was his third and fourth feature wins of the season.
“It went by passing points, which put us up front in both features,” said Skeeter Estey. “There was some tough competition, so we had to be on top of our game.”
Skeeter Estey this spring launched his own business, “Mobile Wash & Detailing Services,” providing high-power cleaning of houses, large trucks and car detailing.
“We're going to concentrate on the business and make sure that is going,” said Skeeter Estey. “We're going to run a limited (racing) schedule this year. We'll look for the bigger paying races rather than the local stuff.”
Regular racing, including late models, is on tap Friday at Superior. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. The races are also being streamed by FYE Motorsports on pay-per-view at www.WatchFYE,tv.
“We think the late models will be big for us Friday night,” said Stariha. “We're already planning a double-header June 4 or 5 just in case the Minnesota tracks aren't open. The drivers just want to race, so we'll give them a two-day show.”
