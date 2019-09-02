Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — With all of the talented drivers on the WISSOTA dirt track circuit, it’s hard to dominate any one class.
But one family seems to have a stranglehold on the Midwest Modifieds — the Kelly Estey family.
Kelly’s son Skeeter had won seven-of-the-last 14 Labor Day Shootouts, with his brother Mack, winning one of those titles.
Well, Skeeter made eight-of-the-last 15 races when he won Saturday’s B-Mod title, then Mack followed that one up with his second victory in the last six races by placing first during Sunday’s Labor Day Shootout held at the Hibbing Raceway.
Skeeter has a hard time determining why he’s had so much success, but some of it boils down to two things.
“Being our home track, that helps a ton. “We’ve had good cars over the years. We try to set ourselves up for being quicker at invitational time, getting better throughout the season.”
“We’ve had good heat races, which set us up for a good starting spot in the feature. That makes a huge difference starting up front.”
Skeeter said he ran second most of the race, but he worked his way to the lead, then hung on for the win.
“I tried to be patient, and I finally worked my way to the front,” Skeeter said. “I got in the groove that I needed to be in, and I held on to it.”
Of course, there were some caution flags along the way, which made his victory a little more tenuous.
“We had a few,” Estey said. “We got tangled up a little bit on the front stretch, but luckily, everybody kept it straight. We were able to get out of there. We were in second at the time, then we ended up taking the lead.”
“He (Tyler Kintner) was leading, and he ended up cutting a tire down,” Estey said. “We caught a break there. We had a good car, so we would have been there at the end anyways.”
As for Mack, he doesn’t have a rivalry, per se with Skeeter, but he also can’t explain why he and his brother have been so successful.
“It helps that we race here weekly, not like the guys who come here,” Mack said. “It’s a tough track if you don’t race here weekly. It’s all of the hard work that goes in at the shop. To win is nice.
“I have two of them, and hopefully, I’ll have more.”
Mack had to hold off Skeeter, who finished second on day two of the event.
“It’s not really a rivalry,” Mack said. “As long as we go one-two, I’m fine with it. He’s won like eight out of the last however many, and I’ve won the next two. With those cautions at the end, with him right behind me, I didn’t know where to go.
“I just had to hit my marks.”
Late Models
When Kyle Peterlin entered the 2018 Labor Day Shootout, he had never won a title.
Peterlin left that Labor Day Shootout with his first title, and he was hoping that momentum would carry over to 2019.
Peterlin’s thoughts were right on the money.
The Hibbing driver carried that momentum into Saturday’s Late Model feature, and he captured his second-straight victory.
“It was surreal, but it validates the first one,” Peterlin said. “When you win two in a row, you know the first one wasn’t a fluke. It felt good. Everything went right. I started up front in the feature, and the car was really, really fast.
“I had to not screw up, maintain my speed and I was good to go.”
Peterlin has a new car this year, and everything was working well.
“We hit the setup on the car perfectly, and I didn’t make any mistakes,” Peterlin said. “That’s the two key elements of beating everybody behind you. I was flat-out good that night.”
Peterlin said there were five or so cautions during the race, but he didn’t let that affect his driving.
“There were a few opportunities for the guys behind me to capitalize on, but I’d take off on every start,” Peterlin said. “At the end, we got into some lapped traffic and a couple of the guys got close, but I had it pretty much covered on that night.
“It feels pretty good. It’s an elite club of people who have won multiple Labor Day Shootouts. I’m honored to be a part of that group because there’s a lot of really good names in there.
“Hopefully, I’m just getting started.”
On day two, Pat Doar of New Richmond, Wis., was the feature winner, for his sixth title in the class.
“We like coming here,” Doar said. “I don’t know why I have success here. There’s some tracks I run better at. There’s a lot of the little tracks I struggle at, but I’ve always run well in Hibbing. We’ve been coming up here since 1992.
“We’ve won in the Super Stocks. We’ve won in the Mods and Late Models. We’ve always had good luck. A lot of luck goes into this deal.”
On day one, Doar had some car difficulty that he didn’t know about until 2 p.m., Sunday.
“We have baseline, and on Friday, I kind of messed up,” Doar said. “We had a snafu on a shock, and I didn’t figure it out until Sunday. I was going to change the whole setup. There’s so many adjustments. You have to hit on all of them to beat these guys.
“If you miss two of them, you’re going to run seventh.”
Doar started seventh during the feature race, but he worked his way up to the front, driving the only way he knows how.
“I don’t like being patient. I like driving hard,” Doar said. “A couple of guys self destructed. No. 23 was off of the track, then me and No. 7 got together, and he spun out. The car was just better. Those guys… I just got lucky tonight.”
Super Stocks
Kevin Burdick has been dominating the Super-Stock scene this season, but on Saturday he placed fourth in the feature.
Burdick, who is orginally from Hibbing but now lives in Proctor, rectified that by taking the title Sunday for his fifth title in the class.
“It happens,” Burdick said. “You can’t win them all. We gave it all we could. I didn’t have the car set for it that night. I struggled with the track.”
Burdick won his heat race, and with passing points, he started in the front row. That usually spells danger for the other drives in his class.
“That put us on the pole for the feature,” Burdick said. “That’s everything. You need to start in the front row at the Labor Day Shootout. That’s a must. From there, I tried to be consistent and not over drive the car.
“This is hometown. I never thought I would win any of them, and we have been. It feels good.”
Shane Sabraski of Rice, Minn., was the Saturday winner of the class. It was his third Labor Day title.
“It was a good feeling because I honestly haven’t felt that my Super has been good enough to win here lately,” Sabraski said. “We started up front, and were able to hold on to it. I held my line, and I knew they worked on the track before we went out there. I’m not so sure that the track was super racey either.
“I held my line and got through some lappers when I needed to. It worked out for us.”
Sabraski knows it’s a tough class to win.
“Kevin Burdick has been so fast this year, and Nick Oreskovich has been good, too,” Sabraski said. “I was waiting for one of those guys to blow around me. I didn’t see anybody, so I was good.”
‘The guys up here are fast.”
Modifieds
Jeremy Nelson won his first Labor Day title in 2016.
The Alexandria native picked up his second win on Saturday.
“Luck had a lot to do with it,” Nelson siad. “We started in the back of our heat race, then the seas parted, and we worked our way up to the front. We got up front in passing points, so we started toward the front of the feature.
“We were able to take the lead, and a couple of cautions helped us out. We were able to get the win.”
Nelson credits his car builder, Jay McDonald, for his success.
“This car has been good all year, to be honest,” Nelson said. “Racing, whereever we go, we’ve been fast. Jay does a great job. He’s probably one of the best builders in the nation right now.
“These cars are so forgiving. No matter what track you go to, they’re fast.”
Nelson said he got a challenge from Sabraski, but he hung on for the win.
“We got the lead, then we had a couple of cautions that helped out in our favor,” Nelson said. “Actually, Sabraski, he poked his nose up on the outside of us and got by us. A caution came out where we went back to lap, so I was able to regroup, and get that lead back.
“It’s always special to get these big wins. They pay more, so that helps with the checkbook a little bit. It’s always fun to win these bigger ones at the end of the year.”
On Saturday, Johnny Broking of Grand Rapids won his second Labor Day Shootout title, which ties him with his father Bob.
“I caught him,” Broking said. “That’s special. We’ve always wanted to do well at this race. It’s one of our hometown races. You want the hometown guys to do well at them, and not let the out-of-towners come out and beat you.
“We had a good race car tonight. It was fun. It was an interesting track the last five laps when it started raining out.”
Bob was actually right behind his son, but he ran into some car trouble, which took him out of the race.
“I didn’t know that right away,” Johnny said. “When that first yellow came out, I saw him wrecked in the corner. That stinks for him. I think he would have had a good race car right behind me.
“I would have been blocking him. He’s not going to beat me.”
Broking started fifth, but he was able to pass his way up the front.
“We had a better starting position, and we got through traffic better,” Broking said. “We kept having yellows, and kept getting stuck on the bottom on the restarts. I couldn’t get the car going down there very well.
“I did what I could, and that made it better. The track was a totally different ball game tonight than Friday. My car worked great on it. It was good on Friday. We had a good race car, but it was really good tonight.”
According to Broking, it’s special to win at the Labor Day Shootout.
“This is unbelievable,” Broking said. “When you look at the names on that list of the champions in every division, when you get your name on that shirt, it’s an honor. Not everybody gets to have that.
“I’m pumped to be there to be able to do this a couple of times now.”
Tyler Kachinske won the first Hornets title at the track, and Cory Jorgensen won the Pure Stock title.
