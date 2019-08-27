HIBBING — Skeeter Estey likes seat time.
Who wouldn’t? It gets a driver more experience to hone his craft.
So this past winter, Estey took a trip south to Arizona and competed in the The Wild West Shootout.
Now, he’s using that experience as traction on the WISSOTA dirt-track circuit.
“We went to Arizona in January for a couple of weeks,” Estey said. “We raced seven shows down there. We didn’t get any wins, but we ended up fifth overall in points. It was a good learning experience, for sure.
“I’ve been wanting to go for a couple of years, and we had a couple of sponsors step up to help out with the costs. It was nice to get out of the cold weather for awhile.”
What was the Wild West Shootout like?
“It’s a big event,” Estey said. “They do it at the beginning of January every year. It’s 1 ½ weeks long, and seven or eight nights of racing, so it was a fun trip that’s for sure.”
Not everything ran smoothly for Estey.
“We had to race on a different tire than I’m used to, so I had to get used to that,” Estey said. “If we go back, we’ll have a little better knowledge of what we’re in for. We’ll try to make it happen again this winter, but we’ll see what happens.”
Estey likes to win, but that wasn’t the main purpose of the trip.
“It’s nice to get seat time all year round like that,” Estey said. “We had a couple of months off after that, then we were in Kansas in March. Another month after that, this season opens up around here.
“It’s nice to stay on the track year round.”
In Kansas, that experience went a little better, but the Estey’s never got to finish that trip.
“We qualified well, sitting fourth for the big show,” Estey said. “It rained that whole day, and track conditions weren’t very good. We ended up pulling out to save on the car.
“We had a good car down there, but the weather didn’t cooperate.”
When they got back to Minnesota, racing season was about set begin.
Things didn’t go splendidly for Estey early on.
“We struggled a little bit for the first half of the year,” he said. “Now, the last couple of weeks, things have really picked up, which is good. It’s getting to be invitational time, with big money on the line.
“If it’s going to go well, now is the time to run well.”
Estey said he brought out a brand-new car in July, but he had some bad luck right off the bat.
“A couple of nights into it, we got it wrecked,” Estey said. “We got wrecked the next night again, so we took a week-and-a-half off, regrouped a little bit. Now, it’s been good since we came back.
“We took the time off to make sure everything was right. We wanted to get everything back in order. I knew I still had a good car.”
If that’s the case, that could spell trouble for the Midwest Modifieds at the Labor Day Shootout.
Estey has won five-of-the-last-six B-Mod features. His brother, Mack, has the other win.
“It’s been going well, especially the invitational stuff,” Estey said. “The Labor Day has been good to us. Hopefully, we can carry that momentum into that.”
