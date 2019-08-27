HIBBING — Michael Egan first started racing in 2007, and his final season was 2009.
Egan had to give it up for various reasons, mainly raising a family, but he planned on getting back into the sport.
It took 10 years, but Egan finally got back on the track late in the 2019 season, driving a Hornet at the Hibbing Raceway.
What got Egan involved with the sport in the first place?
“I was helping out a few guys with their cars, then I got the bug,” Egan said. “I decided to get my own car.”
That car was a Pure Stock. Now, Egan was one of the boys.
“It was cool the first time out on the track,” he said. “I thought, ‘Wow, this is awesome.’ It was a good feeling.”
That’s when Egan found out about the pitfalls of the sport.
“I didn’t do very well,” he said. “I didn’t have enough experience. I didn’t have a lot of luck because I was breaking down all of the time. It was frustrating. I wasn’t having any fun.
“That brings you down when you’re always breaking down.”
For that reason, and the fact that Egan and his wife, Kim, were starting a family, it was time to take a break from racing.
“I was enjoying my summers,” Egan said. “I was able to do more things. The money was a big issue, too.”
Even with that, Egan never lost his desire to race.
“I was still going to the races every night,” Egan said. “Trevor Arens was racing, so I was helping him when I could. When I saw this car for sale, I said, ‘I have to get it.’ It was affordable, so I was able to do it.”
That car was his Hornet. He found it on Facebook. A guy in Duluth had it for sale.
It was an offer Egan couldn’t refuse.
“This is a class for guys who want to go out there and have fun, to do something they love doing, being around the races,” Egan said.
The other nice thing about the car is it was 90-percent race ready.
“All we had to do was put in a race seat, a different steering wheel and fix up the roll cage,” Egan said. “It was just a few odds and ends.”
With the work completed, Egan took it to the Hibbing Raceway on Aug. 10. He had some butterflies in his stomach.
“I was nervous,” Egan said. “I wasn’t sure if I could still do it or not. There was some excitement in there, too, thinking, ‘Wow, I’m actually going to be racing again.’ It was a long time coming. It was way overdue.
“I had a 10-year hiatus from something I wanted to for the past number of years. Now, I can afford it.”
That first night went better than expected. He started the heat race seventh and finished second. He started the feature race sixth and placed fourth.
“It was surprising,” Eagan said. “After the heat, I pulled into the pit and told my crew guys that this was the most fun I’ve had in racing, ever.”
The next week in Grand Rapids, Egan placed second in the heat race, passing eight cars along the way.
In Hibbing that weekend, Egan started ninth in the heat race and won it.
How did he do that?
“That’s a good question,” Egan said. “I don’t know. I drove smart and clean and picked them off one at a time. I was shocked.”
In the feature race, Egan started third and finished third.
Egan is preparing for the Labor Day Shootout. He has no specific expectaions going into it.
“I just want to learn a few more things, and get some more seat time against good competition,” Egan said. “I want to do my best and hope for a good finish.”
Egan would like to thank his wife, along with George and Emil Hakomaki, his brother, Pat, and Clayton and Trevor Arens for helping him back into the sport.
