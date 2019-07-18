Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — It isn’t a surprise that Mikey Blevins is a racer.
After all, his father Michael, has been racing in Hibbing for quite some time now.
It was only a matter of time before the younger Blevins found himself in a car on the WISSOTA dirt track circuit.
Well, that time is now as the 14-year-old Blevins is racing a Pure Stock at the Hibbing Raceway.
Blevins got his start at Power Wheels in Colorado.
“When I was younger, I started driving those around, then when we moved to Minnesota, we built a go-kart track in our yard and bought some go-karts. We went to Cokato, and I started racing.”
In his first race, Blevins finished second. He would race every-other weekend, and he started to pick up some wins.
“It became easier than harder because all of the other drivers started driving harder,” Blevins said. “I had to learn their lines, then it got easier again.”
After one year in Cokato, the family moved to Hibbing, and the younger Blevins got a Pure Stock from Joe Vork.
It was a lot different car than driving a go-kart.
“It was faster,” Blevins said. “You could feel it. It was more of a feeling of getting sideways. That’s different than the go-kart. It was a little rough at first, then I got the hang of it.”
Before he started driving, Blevins worked the pits with his father.
“We went to race four or five nights a week, working out there,” Blevins said. “I was pumping gas, scraping mud and doing tires. I had paid my dues. Now, I know how to prep my own tires, but you can’t be too overweight or to under weight.”
Blevins found out he had a car to drive by surprise.
“One night, he (Michael) called me and told me to look out the window,” Blevins said. “I see a car outside. He said, ‘It’s yours now.’ We went on a vacation to Georgia, and when we drove back, we stopped at Performance Bodies.
“They gave us a tour. We looked at seats and helmets, bought them and put them in the car. We went to the practice night, and that was my start.”
Blevins found out just how different auto racing was going to be.
“The track was slick when we got there, but there were some gripper spots,” Blevins
said. “It went amazing. The car handled great. It was the first time the car we set up for me. I did most of it, but my dad helped me with a lot of it. It was about 50/50.”
In his first race, Blevins said he started in the back row, but he was able to pass six cars in the feature race. He placed sixth.
“Going out for the heat race, my dad said if you’re nervous, start in the back,” Blevins said. “As we were lining up, I started thinking positive thoughts. I thought back to my go-karting, and that helped a lot. It got it off of my mind.
“The car handled amazing. It was like a NASCAR.”
According to Blevins things have been running well this season.
“It’s getting better every single night,” he said. “I have a feel for the car. People give you a run for their money when you’re ahead of them. At first, it was hard. Now, it’s like a life lesson, you just kind of do it.
“Racing has always been around my whole life. It’s normal. When summertime hits, it’s race time. That’s how it is for me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.