DULUTH — Jody Bellefeuille only showed up to the Labor Day Shootout one day last year, but he made it a successful run.
The Duluth native won the Modified feature for his first victory at the annual event.
Due to other commitments, Bellefeuille couldn’t make the first night of the show, but that has been rectified this season, so he will be running on both nights of the show when it begins Saturday at the Hibbing Raceway.
“It was a pretty good night from what I remember,” Bellefeuille said. “I was running second to Kelly Estey in the heat race, then I remember starting in the third row outside in the feature.
“I had a battle going with Dave Kane, but once I got around him, I had clear sailing, but there was a caution with a few laps to go.”
Fortunately for Bellefeuille, that caution didn’t cost him the race.
“It was a good battle,” he said. “I was driving through the middle of the track, and I bumped him once. We were coming out of turn two, and he went to the outside. I snookered him on that one.
“It was awesome, that’s for sure. I haven’t been able to attend many of those races, but I do have family there and a lot of friends. I used to pit for Pete Wohlers, so to win it there was cool.”
Bellefeuille has been racing for 16 years. He runs a car built by Jimmy Mars, with a Vic Hill Engine out of Tennessee.
He started in a Pure Stock, which he drove for one year, then he moved up to a Midwest Modified for one season.
“We had engine troubles that year, so we made our progression into the A-Mod,” Bellefeuille said. “We got an engine from John Heidman. He’s helped us out with that engine, and the rest is history once we got our feet on the ground.
“It’s been a lot of hard work, that’s for sure.”
Bellefeuille has spent 14 seasons in his Modified, and he’s learned one important thing from his time on the track.
“The chassis set up is as important as having a good engine,” he said. “The amount of work we put into it during the week is unbelievable. We spend 30 to 35 hours in the shop working on tires and that kind of stuff to make sure we’re ready to go for the weekend.
“It’s getting a lot harder as my daughter starts getting older. We have her in go-karts, but it’s a matter of spending a lot of nights in the shop. A buddy of mine (Jeremy Hammann) helps me knock some of the stuff out during the week.”
Bellefeuille says he can’t thank Hammann enough for his help.
“It would be impossible without him,” Bellefeuille said. “During race night, he does all of the tire prep, so I can work on the car, and watch the track to see what changes to the chassis I have to make. I don’t have to think about the tires.
“Between engine maintenance, car maintenance and tires, we spend about 70 hours on the tires, so that makes for a busy week.”
Bellefeuille usually races in Superior, Ogilvie and Proctor.
As the invite season rolls around, Bellefeuille will attend the Silver 1000; The Fall Classic; the Northern Nationals; the Red Clay Classic; the Fall Classic; the Can-Am; and the Topless Nationals.
He’s missed a lot of Labor Day Shootouts because it coincided with an invite in Ogilvie. That changes this season.
“They have a trade agreement between Hibbing and Ogilvie, so now I can come up there for both shows,” Bellefeuille said. “During the invite season, I try to make all of the shows. A couple of top fives would be excellent.
“A win or two would be great, but top 10s in all of them would be good for the end of the season.”
More importantly, Bellefeuille just wants to have a good time at the track.
“I’m doing this as a hobby so it’s all about having fun and not taking it as seriously as I used to,” Bellefeuille said. “As a driver, sometimes you know when it’s not your night. That’s when you save the car for the next night.
“You don’t want to be a hero one night and back in the B-Main the next night trying to make the show.”
