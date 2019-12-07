GRAND RAPIDS — Playing hockey while he was growing up – and traveling to the many different hockey rinks around the state of Minnesota – Matthew Jasper really didn’t take notice of the disparities of the many arenas he played in.
But when he moved away to attend college in Oregon, he found himself playing in a pickup hockey game in a nondescript arena located in a strip mall, and he thought back to all the old rinks he played on in Minnesota. He said while growing up he had a framed photo of the old Warroad Memorial Building hanging on his bedroom wall, and that helped spur his idea to create a book.
“I thought it would be kind of a cool to have a compilation of all the rinks together – put them all in one place,” said Jasper, 40, a 1998 graduate of Grand Rapids High School and the son of Kathy and Mike Jasper. “I really didn’t know what I was getting into but I ended up shooting maybe 80 rinks and 72 made it into the book.”
The book is titled “Home Ice” and it will be released on Dec. 21, at the Grand Rapids Brew Pub. Jasper said the book offers a pictorial spectrum of hockey arenas located throughout the state of Minnesota.
“I played hockey all the way through high school and a little bit in college,” said Jasper. “I played my first away game as a Pony and we made the seven-mile journey over to Coleraine. Then we started playing in all these other arenas – Warroad, Roseau, Edina – and you really didn’t think about the arenas as being that cool when you were at that age and it was more of the camaraderie of hanging out with your friends.”
Jasper said the book contains 296 pages covering 72 rinks. He said each rink has four pages dedicated to it in the book.
“I just tried to capture all the unique elements of all the different rinks around the state, trying to show what makes them different,” he said. “You can see the whole spectrum from a backyard rink all the way up to the Xcel Energy Center and everything in between. Once you get everything all in one place you can see how wild the spectrum really is.”
Jasper said interesting arenas are located all around the state, from the old arenas in northwest Minnesota which were,Works Progress Administration projects with the wood trusses and wood ceilings, to the arenas of the Iron Range where there is plenty of steel used in the construction of the arenas. Some of his favorite arenas include the old barn in Crookston before it was torn down, the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids because it has sentimental value to him, the unique Hibbing Memorial Building Arena, plus rinks in Eveleth, Virginia, Grygla, Roosevelt and Medicine Lake.
“The rinks that really stand out to me, that really made the book, were the ones from the 1930s through the 1970s,” Jasper explained. “That is kind of the golden era of arenas.”
Surprisingly, Jasper said he had little photographic experience before taking on the project.
“When I first started this project I didn’t even own a camera,” he laughed. “As I cultivated my skill set, I could actually capture these arenas properly. It’s been a lot of fun as I have gotten better to go back and shoot arenas because I felt my skill set the first time I shot it wasn’t there.”
Those interested in purchasing the book can go to www.homeice.mn. On Dec. 19, the Minneapolis Institute of Arts will conduct the official grand opening of the book.
“To be recognized by the art community and not just the sports community is kind of surreal and makes me feel really good,” he said. “It’s been really rewarding to stick with it and be able to see it through and that I am going to actually have a book in my hand. I’m really happy with how the final product is going to be.”
In the future, Jasper is compiling behind-the-scene videos and interviews in an attempt to accompany the book. He also has thought of other projects.
“I have a documentary idea that I want to work on that involves Minnesota hockey,” said Jasper. “And, I have had a few people talk to me about doing a book like this that spans the states. So, there is potential for other books along this line but first things first. I really just want to appreciate that this book is actually happening and just savor it for a little bit.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.