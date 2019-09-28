g

The team of (from left) Don Mulner, John Yuretich, John Sporer and Jay Kintner won the Hibbing City/Public Utilities Golf Scramble held on Monday, Sept. 16, at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course. They finished with a 30. Four teams tied for second at 31s. They were LaVigne, Riihinen, Johnson and Brownell; Vendetti, Kringle, Nelson and Ricci; Collins, Stephenson, Petrick and Jamnick; and Estey, Harkonen, Dicklich and Schwartzle.Game winners were as follows: Long drive No. 2 women — Jennifer Saccoman; Long drive No. 2 men — Ryan Johnson; Closest to the pin No. 4 — John Schweiberger; Closest to the pin No. 8 — Dave Johnson; Longest putt, No. 9 — Jesse Kringle.

 Submitted

Find out results of a golf tourney.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments