The team of (from left) Don Mulner, John Yuretich, John Sporer and Jay Kintner won the Hibbing City/Public Utilities Golf Scramble held on Monday, Sept. 16, at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course. They finished with a 30. Four teams tied for second at 31s. They were LaVigne, Riihinen, Johnson and Brownell; Vendetti, Kringle, Nelson and Ricci; Collins, Stephenson, Petrick and Jamnick; and Estey, Harkonen, Dicklich and Schwartzle.Game winners were as follows: Long drive No. 2 women — Jennifer Saccoman; Long drive No. 2 men — Ryan Johnson; Closest to the pin No. 4 — John Schweiberger; Closest to the pin No. 8 — Dave Johnson; Longest putt, No. 9 — Jesse Kringle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.