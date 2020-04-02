Editor’s Note: This story was supposed to appear in the Last Chance International Bonspiel, which was scheduled to run in Wednesday’s edition of the Hibbing Daily Tribune. When the City of Hibbing shut its doors until May 1, that canceled the event, along with the special section.
HIBBING — Tom Scott is no stranger to winning the Last Chance Bonspiel.
Scott teamed with Shawn Rojeski, Joe Roberts Jr. and Joe Gabardi in 2008 to win the title, then 2014, Scott was with Jeff Isaacson, Joe Gabardi and John Scott as they found their way into the winner’s circle.
The Hibbing native found his way back to the title game last year, only to lose to Rojeski in the finals, and even though that was disappointing, Scott said it wasn’t the end of the world.
Scott would have been back with Dave Johnson, Derek Gabardi and Joe Gabardi this season for a shot at winning his third title, but the 63rd annual Last Chance International Bonspiel was wiped out due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Scott had that chance last year, but he wasn’t sure if the opportunity would present itself.
“I’ve won it twice, and I was going for three last year, but it didn’t work out,” Scott said. “Last year, it was a good feeling. We had a good team, but I wasn’t sure if we’d make the finals.
“After a couple of games, we were playing well. We were controlling most of our games. We were making a lot of shots, and beating teams that I thought, quite frankly, were better than us. We played well.”
Once the team made it to Saturday night, that’s when Scott thought his team had a chance, but he ran into a better team in the finals.
“When you get that far, you want to win, you want to get your name on the trophy,” Scott said. “There’s some nice prize money that goes with it, too, but anytime you make the finals, it’s hard to be upset.
“It was a lot of fun. It’s a great weekend, a good way to end the season, especially making the finals in an event like this one. With 104 teams, that was impressive. We were happy with it. We struggled in the finals, but Shawn is a good player, and he had a good team. It was fun to play him, and fun to make it, like always.”
Like in any bonspiel, Scott said it takes some good fortune, not only to win it, but to get into the finals.
“You have to play well. The whole team has to play well,” Scott said. “The other part of it is you have to have some luck on your side, too. The first two times we won, we got some good breaks in some games.
“When the breaks are going your way, it tends to help you out as much as playing well. You need Lady Luck with you, too. Those are the two main things you need to do that.”
It also helps to have team chemistry, and Scott knows his teammates inside and out.
“That’s an advantage,” Scott said. “The thing with our team is I play in league with Joe, but with Derek and DJ, the only time we play together is in the Last Chance. I play against them a lot, so I know how they shoot.
“It’s good to get the team together. We always have fun, so it would have been another good year.”
That year came to an end due to COVID-19. Scott, who is president of the Hibbing Curling Club, agonized over that decision, but once the City of Hibbing closed its doors until May 1, he didn’t have a choice but to cancel the bonspiel.
“The safety of your participants and spectators, that has to be paramount to everything,” Scott said. “We had to do what’s in the best interest for everybody. That’s what we did. It’s such a huge event that it’s sickening to have to miss it for a year.
“That’s what we have to do.”
That third title will have to wait until next year.
“I’d like to think that we can get back there,” Scott said. “I always believe that any time we step on the ice that we can win. There will be a lot of good teams, but we’re one of them, too.
“We’ll see how it goes.”
