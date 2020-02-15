Parks & Recreatioin Volleyball
Monday, Co-Rec Gold
Team W L
Rapids 35 78
EOH 29 13
2 Big 2 Dig 14 25
Jasper 3 36
Monday Co-Rec Silvber
Team W L
Valentini’s 27 6
Volleyholics 29 7
L&M Radiator 18 15
IRCC Misfits 7 26
Chicks N’ Sticks 3 30
Wednesday Women’s Competitive
Team W L
Larson Construction 50 10
The Cherry Bombs 49 11
Bumper Crop 38 22
How I Set Your Mother 23 37
Sportsman’s 12 48
Palmer’s
