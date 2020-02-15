Parks & Recreatioin Volleyball

Monday, Co-Rec Gold

Team W L

Rapids 35 78

EOH 29 13

2 Big 2 Dig 14 25

Jasper 3 36

Monday Co-Rec Silvber

Team W L

Valentini’s 27 6

Volleyholics 29 7

L&M Radiator 18 15

IRCC Misfits 7 26

Chicks N’ Sticks 3 30

Wednesday Women’s Competitive

Team W L

Larson Construction 50 10

The Cherry Bombs 49 11

Bumper Crop 38 22

How I Set Your Mother 23 37

Sportsman’s 12 48

Palmer’s

0
0
0
0
0

