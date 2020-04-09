VIRGINIA — The gymnasts at Northern Twistars in Virginia did not go unaffected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The girls held their last practice on March 16 — and one day later Northern Twistars Gymnastics, all other gyms and non-essential businesses had to close their doors by order of Gov. Tim Walz.
The news came only three days before the State Meet — which had to be canceled — was about to begin.
“I think it took everyone by surprise,’’ co-owner Gwyn Roos said in a telephone interview. “We were excited to get ready and prepare and do those last few practices. ... There weren’t any tears, but there was a lot of shock.’’
At the time, the closure meant all the girls would get an “automatic qualification’’ to Regionals in Madison, Wis., beginning April 20. However, Regionals were later canceled, which “pretty abruptly’’ ended the gymnasts’ seasons.
Roos said the girls had no time to realize what it all really meant and were left with an “incomplete’’ feeling. “There was no final meet. No time to prepare to be done.’’
One of the harder hit athletes was Abbie Sather, a 12-year-old from Eveleth. Sather finished first in the All Around in five of six meets she had competed in.
“Abbie struggled of course (with the cancellation), and her sister (Allie) did as well,’’ Roos said. The upcoming meet were to be older sister Allie’s last competition in her final season. She added a total of three girls were in the same situation.
For Abbie, “it was the first time we had someone that maybe could have been a state champion. She really wanted to go and see if she could do it.’’
Roos said, “It was a sad conclusion to such a strong season’’ due to Abbie’s confidence and drive.
Abbie said she didn’t have expectations for the State Meet, but she just wanted to see where she would rank, according to Roos. “It was kind of evident she would have done well’’ after being ranked highly throughout the season.
Abbie will be in gymnastics again next year, but she will be leveling up as she goes from Gold to Platinum.
“It will take her a while to move up the ranks in that level,’’ Roos said. “She will do well, but just not maybe podium well yet. It takes a couple years to excel in whatever level you’re in.’’
Exactly when the new gymnastics season will start is stll up in the air due to COVID-19 and the state’s Stay-at-Home order. She said the new competition season usually starts again after July 4.
“When they say we can start that’s when we’ll start.’’
Roos and co-owner Lisa Fix are also dealing with their business closure on a personal level.
“It was super sad,’’ Roos said. “I didn’t realize how much I needed it until it wasn’t there.’’ She remains confident things will get back to normal. “We should be absolutely fine. As long as there’s kids who want to learn, we’re going to have kids in the door. I think we will be just fine. It’s just a matter of when.
“If we lose summer that makes it a lot harder’’ because Northern Twistars already missed the end of the spring session, which includes an in-house competition, which is their version of a recital for all the kids. “So that’s a bummer for the first time in 11 years to not have one.’’
—
For updates on when Twistars will be able to reopen, gymnasts and their parents should check the Facebook page for the business.
