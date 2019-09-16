HIBBING — For the third year in a row, Jeff Thune and Chris Rengstorf won the Fall Classic 2-Man Scramble, an annual event held every year at the Mesaba Country Club.
The two went into the second day of the tournament two strokes behind Ryan Hanegmon and Pat Iozzo who shot a 65 in the opening round.
Thune and Rengstorf shot a tournament best score of 63 for a total score of 130. The two are now the only three-time defending champions in the history of the Fall Classic.
John Trullinger and Ryan Trullinger came in second place after shooting a second day 64.
Winning the senior division were Marv Vuicich and Scott Maki, who led from day one, shooting a 65 on Saturday, followed by a 67 on Sunday.
Their total score of 132 was six shots better than second.
Second place was a tie between the teams of Jim Valentini and Robert Valentini, and Don Foster and Dan Pocrnich.
Other flight winners were as follows:
First flight — (tie) Scott Spier and Paul Spier; Scott Fawkes and Travis Timmerman 140s.
Second flight — Eric Riihinen and Jake Riihinen 141.
Third flight — Craig Homola and Brian Lanborg 139.
Fourth flight — Craig Baron and Bruce Baron 146.
Fifth flight — Greg Gargano Jr., and Josh Bestul 150.
Sixth flight — Carter Anderson and Brian Anderson 146.
Seventh flight — Tom Uncini and Travis King 148.
Eighth flight — Tom Staniger and John Verant 77 (18 holes).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.