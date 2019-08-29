Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Since 1926, Hibbing has hosted just seven Minnesota State Horseshoe championships, with the last being in 1994.
Thanks to the work of the Hibbing Horseshoe Club, the Minnesota State Horseshoe Tournament will be making a return to the city when action begins on Friday, beginning at 5 p.m., at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Aside from 1926 and 1994, Hibbing has hosted the event in 1958, 1959, 1963, 1970 and 1993.
“I think it’s great,” Ray Pierce said. “They changed the rules a long time ago that the state singles can only be played indoors. It hasn’t moved around too much since they made that change.
“It has spent a lot of time in Genola, which is a nice court there. Other than that, there hasn’t been too many other places that it’s been to.”
According to Pierce, Alexandria hosted the event for a couple of years.
“They have an arena smaller than the Memorial Building,” Pierce said. “It was hosted there when I first started pitching here. It’s nice that it gets to be spread out. The state has 16 portable courts that can travel anywhere if someone wants to take it.
“It was great to be in it and get it back up here.”
The state might supply the courts, but the horseshoe club must supply the clay for the pits.
“The preparation has been quite a bit,” Pierce said. “I have to give a shoutout to the guys in club here because they’ve been dumping out old clay from the Worlds in 2001, that’s been in barrels since that time.
“They’ve been busting it up and putting it in buckets and softening it
up, turning it back into good clay. They’ve been working on it since the beginning of the summer. We have a bunch of clay ready to go in there.”
Pierce said it took all of Wednesday, Thursday and a part of Friday to get everything set up in the Memorial Arena to be able to play.
“The Minnesota State Gopher Association helps out quite a bit,” Pierce said. “They set up all of the scoreboards and things like that, but we’re responsible for all of the pits, all of the clay, all of the concessions, everything like that.”
When everything is ready to go, the tournament starts with the Elder’s Class C, D and E today.
On Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m., Men’s F and G and Women’s C will take center stage. At 1 p.m., Cadet A, Junior A, Junior B and Men’s C will pitch, then at 5 p.m., Men’s D, E and F will compete.
The tourney resumes on Sunday at 9 a.m., with Men’s B, Elder’s B and Women’s B, then on Monday, beginning at 10 a.m., the Championships for the Men, Elders’ and Women will be conducted.
According to Pierce, the Hibbing Horseshoe Club will have 18 sanctioned members competing in the various classes.
“Out of the 21 members, we have 18 playing in the state tournament this year,” Pierce said. “We have some other ones that come and play, but they can’t play with us in our Tuesday League. They’re members of the club, but they choose not to be sanctioned.”
Pierce would like to see the club bring home the team trophy.
“That will require some of us moving up, but I’m hoping we get three in there (into the finals),” Pierce said. “The biggest thing I’m shooting for this year is the team trophy. We’ve been after that, but we’ve brought only half of our members down since I started going.
“Right away, you get so many points for percentage of members. Some clubs are smaller. Some clubs are bigger. Some may send five. Some may send 10. Depending on the size of the club, you start out with X-amount of points for that team trophy.
We’re going to come in with a nice number. All we have to do is win our classes. I’m hoping we can take that trophy.”
No matter what happens, the quality of pitching will be second-to-none.
“You’re going to see a variety of pitching,” Pierce said. “We’ve always said up at the club that if you’re a beginner or whether you’re really great, this is the place to come. We play handicaps here. In the state, there are no handicaps, but they divide into classes.
“You’re going to see some pitchers who are beginners, then come Monday, in the championship class, you’ll see guys throwing 60 or 70 percent ringers everytime they pitch.”
Pierce said it’s an honor to host the event.
“As far as getting it here, we’re so happy to host it and bring it here,” Pierce said. “We’ve got some guys who have been pitching for years. They haven’t played in the state since 1994 when it was here.
“It’s nice to bring it here so they get a chance to play in it. It’s also great for the community, to bring in pitchers and stuff. It’s a great group of people. To bring them in to spend some time in the hotels and restaurants, it’s a great thing for us.”
State tournament nuggets:
•Hibbing has three returning state champions, Toby Neuenschwander, John Pierce and Anna Pierce.
•Dale Lipovsky, a 31-time state champion, and a three-time World champion will be pitching in the state tournament for the first time since 2013. The last time state was held in Hibbing, Lipovsky was the champion.
•Event is free to the public, with 50/50 drawings, concessions and refreshments, including alcohol.
