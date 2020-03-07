Arena Schedule
Sunday, March 8
9 a.m.-8 p.m. Basketball Tourney
Monday, March 9
5-7 p.m. boys basketball
Tuesday, March 10
6-10 pm. boys basketball
Wednesday, March 11
5-6:30 p.m. 7A semifinals
7-8:30 p.m. 7A semifinals
Thursday, March 12
No events
Friday March 13
7-8:30 p.m. 7A finals
Saturday, March 14
9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. basketball tourney
HHS swimmers named to Section 6A All-Section team
HIBBING — A total of seven Hibbing High School boy sswimmers were named to the 2019-20 Section 6A All-Section team.
The Bluejackets selected wer Chance McCormack, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson, Cooper Emerson, Andrew Hoppe, Ben Philips and Aaron Hadrava.
Joining them on the team are Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill and Carter Steele of Mesabi East; Gunnar George, Andrew Bird, Cameron Johnson, Owen Engel, Harrison Logan, Leif Sundquist and Nathan Spiering of Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert; Bay Yukich, KIlen Klimek and Zach Quirk of Chisholm; Michael Fitch, Jake Jacobson, Aydin Aultman, Austin Morrissey, Ben Bartholomew and Nate Huju of Grand Rapids; Addison Clarin, Storm Opdahl, James Nord and Tobie Stiles of Chisago Lakes; Will Serrano, Anthony Scholler and Gavin Wilson of International Falls; and Caleb Mattison of Proctor.
Dan Boelk of Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert was the Coach of the Year; Jon Isaacson of Mesabi East was the assistant coach of the year; Brianna McClaskie was the diving coach of the year; Jacobson was the simmer of the year; and Opdahl was the diver of the year.
Silver Academic Awards went to Chisago Lakes (3.58), Chisholm (3.66) and International Falls (3.62).
Parks and Rec Violleyball
Wednesday Women’s Competitive
Team W L
Larson Constructkon 59 11
The Cherry Bombs 54 16
Bumper Crop 42 28
How I Set Your Mother 28 42
Sportsman’s 17 53
Palmer’s 10 60
Serrano Spiel set
for March 14-15
CHISHOLM — The annual Serrano Memorial Junior Bonspiel is scheduled for March 14-15 at the Chisholm Curling Club, with a possible Friday draw for local teams.
The bonspiel was started in 1963 under the direction of Bill Loushine.
Tom Serrano was a member of the first two championship rinks in 1963 and 1964.
The bonspiel was later named after Serrano, who was a medic in the Army and was killed in Vietnam in 1966.
Boys and girls ages 20 and under are invited to participate.
The bonspiel is divided into a competitive division as well as a beginner’s division for new or younger curlers.
The beginners division is now named after John Lesnak, an outstanding junior curling instructor and coach, who passed away in 2006.
There will be three events in each division, with a three-game guarantee.
Past participants include former world champions Bob Nichols of Superior, Joe Roberts, Gary Kleffman and Jerry Scott of Hibbing, and Olympic winners John Shuster of Chisholm and Tyler George of Duluth.
Trophies will be awarded to winning and runner-up team members in all of the events. Each curler will receive lunch and a T-shirt.
The entry fee is $60 per team.
