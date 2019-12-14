Arena Schedule
Sunday, Dec. 15
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Squirt tourney
5:30-7 p.m. hfsc
8-9:30 p.m. Rich Bryant
Monday, Dec. 16
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2
3-3:45 p.m. hfsc
4-6:45 p.m. HHS boys
7-9:30 p.m. HHS girls
Tuesday, Dec. 17
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
3-4:15 p.m. HHS girls
5-9 p.m. HHS boys game
Wednesday, Dec. 18
6-6:45 a.m. hhsfsc
6:45-7:30 a.m. hfsc
1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2
3-4:45 p.m. HHS boys
5-6:30 p.m. HHS girls
6:45-8 p.m. hfsc
8:15-9:30 p.m. Youth hockey
Thursday, Dec. 19
HHS boys away
6-7:30 a.m. hfsc
1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2
3-4:30 p.m. hfsc
5-9 p.m. HHS girls game
Friday, Dec. 20
6-7:30 a.m. hfsc
3-4:15 p.m. Jr. Club
4:30-6:40 p.m. HHS boys
6:45-9:15 p.m. HHS girls
Saturday, Dec. 21
11 a.m.;3 p.m. HHS boys game
4:30-10 p.m. Pee Wee B Tourney
Parks & Rec Volleyball
Monday Co-Rec Gold
Team W L
Rapids 15 3
EOH 14 4
2 Big 2 Dig 4 11
Jasper 0 15
Monday Co-Rec Siver
Team W L
Valentini’s 13 2
Volleyholics 12 3
L&M Radiator 7 8
Chicks N Sticks 3 9
IRCC Misfits 1 14
Wednesday Women’s Competitive
Team W L
Larson Construction 20 5
The Cherry Bombs 20 5
Bumper Crop 15 10
How I Set Your Mother 8 17
Sportsman’s 7 18
Palmer’s 5 20
Elks Hoop
Shoot is Dec. 16
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School Elks’ Hoop Shoot will be held Monday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium, beginning at 7 p.m.
Registration will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Any boys and girls in grades three through sixth are encouraged to attend the competition.
