Arena Schedule

Sunday, Dec. 15

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Squirt tourney

5:30-7 p.m. hfsc

8-9:30 p.m. Rich Bryant

Monday, Dec. 16

6-7:30 a.m. HFSC

1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2

3-3:45 p.m. hfsc

4-6:45 p.m. HHS boys

7-9:30 p.m. HHS girls

Tuesday, Dec. 17

6-7:30 a.m. HFSC

3-4:15 p.m. HHS girls

5-9 p.m. HHS boys game

Wednesday, Dec. 18

6-6:45 a.m. hhsfsc

6:45-7:30 a.m. hfsc

1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2

3-4:45 p.m. HHS boys

5-6:30 p.m. HHS girls

6:45-8 p.m. hfsc

8:15-9:30 p.m. Youth hockey

Thursday, Dec. 19

HHS boys away

6-7:30 a.m. hfsc

1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2

3-4:30 p.m. hfsc

5-9 p.m. HHS girls game

Friday, Dec. 20

6-7:30 a.m. hfsc

3-4:15 p.m. Jr. Club

4:30-6:40 p.m. HHS boys

6:45-9:15 p.m. HHS girls

Saturday, Dec. 21

11 a.m.;3 p.m. HHS boys game

4:30-10 p.m. Pee Wee B Tourney

Parks & Rec Volleyball

Monday Co-Rec Gold

Team W L

Rapids 15 3

EOH 14 4

2 Big 2 Dig 4 11

Jasper 0 15

Monday Co-Rec Siver

Team W L

Valentini’s 13 2

Volleyholics 12 3

L&M Radiator 7 8

Chicks N Sticks 3 9

IRCC Misfits 1 14

Wednesday Women’s Competitive

Team W L

Larson Construction 20 5

The Cherry Bombs 20 5

Bumper Crop 15 10

How I Set Your Mother 8 17

Sportsman’s 7 18

Palmer’s 5 20

Elks Hoop

Shoot is Dec. 16

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School Elks’ Hoop Shoot will be held Monday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium, beginning at 7 p.m.

Registration will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Any boys and girls in grades three through sixth are encouraged to attend the competition.

