Arena Schedule
Sunday, Jan. 26
9:45-11 a.m. Pee Wee B game
Noon-4 p.m. Mini and mites games
5:30-7:30 p.m. HFSC
8-9:30 p.m. Rich Bryant
Monday, Jan. 27
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2
3-5:45 p.m. HHS boys
6-8:30 p.m. HHS girls
Tuesday, Jan. 28
HHS boys away
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
9-11 a.m. Catholic schools
noon-2 p.m. Catholoc schools
3-4:15 p.m. Junior Club
5-9 p.m. HHS girls
Wednesday, Jan. 29
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2
3-4:45 p.m. HHS boys
5-6:30 p.m. HHS girls
6:45-8 p.m. Junior Club
8:15-9:30 p.m. Youth hockey
Thursday, Jan 30
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2
3-4:30 p.m. HHS girls
5-9 p.m. HHS boys game
Friday, Jan. 31
HHS boys away
HHS girls away
9 a.m.-10 p.m. RLP
Saturday, Feb. 1
8 a.m.-6 p.m. RLP
Volleyball Standings
Monday Co-Rec Gold
Team W L
Rapids 28 5
EOH 22 11
2 Big 2 Dig 10 20
Jasper 3 27
Monday Co-Rec Silver
Team W L
Valentini’s 23 4
Volleyholics 22 5
L&M Radiator 14 13
IRCC Misfits 4 23
Chicks N’ Stick 3 21
Wednesday, Women’s Competitive
Team W L
Larson Construction 38 7
The Cherry Bombs 37 8
Bumper Crop 26 19
How I Set Your Mother 19 26
Sportaman’s 9 36
Palmer’s 6 39
Serrano Spiel set
for March 14-15
CHISHOLM — The annual Serrano Memorial Junior Bonspiel is scheduled for March 14-15 at the Chisholm Curling Club, with a possible Friday draw for local teams.
The bonspiel was started in 1963 under the direction of Bill Loushine.
Tom Serrano was a member of the first two championship rinks in 1963 and 1964.
The bonspiel was later named after Serrano, who was a medic in the Army and was killed in Vietnam in 1966.
Boys and girls ages 20 and under are invited to participate.
The bonspiel is divided into a competitive division as well as a beginner’s division for new or younger curlers.
The beginners division is now named after John Lesnak, an outstanding junior curling instructor and coach, who passed away in 2006.
There will be three events in each division, with a three-game guarantee.
Past participants include former world champions Bob Nichols of Superior, Joe Roberts, Gary Kleffman and Jerry Scott of Hibbing, and Olympic winners John Shuster of Chisholm and Tyler George of Duluth.
Trophies will be awarded to winning and runner-up team members in all of the events. Each curler will receive lunch and a T-shirt.
The entry fee is $60 per team.
Register by calling 218-262-3562 or 969-6154 by Tuesday, March 10.
JV boys beat
Duluth East
DULUTH — The Hibbing junior varsity boys basketball team defeated Duluth East by the score of 58-52 Tuesday.
Jack Grzybowski led the Bluejackets with 23 points, six rebounds, five steals and three blocks.
Hayden Verhel had 12 points and five rebounds.
Hibbing is now 8-6 on the season.
